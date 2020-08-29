Istanbul to limit indoor gatherings over pandemic

  • August 29 2020 14:51:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
The Istanbul governor's office on Aug. 29 issued a statement titled "Pandemic Measures for Weddings in Istanbul", banning some indoor gatherings as of Aug. 31.

According to the statement, some events and gatherings including engagement ceremonies, and similar activities will not be allowed in any indoor areas as part of new measures to stem the spread of the virus.

At the wedding and ceremony halls, seating arrangements should not exceed one-third of the total capacity, in accordance with social distancing measures, said the statement.

Under the new regulations, no food or drinks will be served at these events while citizens aged 65 and over as well as children under the age of 15 - unless they are first- or second-degree relatives to the bride or groom - are not allowed to attend such occasions.

The new regulations will become effective as of Monday 8 a.m. local time.

Turkey,

