Istanbul to launch bus-only lanes to combat traffic jams

ISTANBUL

Local authorities in the megacity of Istanbul have unveiled plans to build 120 kilometers of bus priority lanes in an effort to speed up public transportation and ease chronic traffic congestion.

"A total of 80 kilometers of routes have already been identified and project design works are underway,” the municipality’s deputy secretary general, Pelin Alpkökin, said in a statement shared on social media.

Alpkökin said the project is designed to reduce both waiting and travel times for rubber-tired public transportation, while improving overall ride quality

Under the plan, dedicated lanes will be built across various parts of the city to allow buses to bypass regular traffic, especially during peak hours.

The goal is to enhance the efficiency of the public transport system and decrease overcrowding at bus stops, an issue many Istanbul commuters face daily.

The first pilot route is scheduled to launch this year.

Authorities expect that the introduction of bus priority lanes will make bus travel a more reliable option, contributing to smoother urban mobility.

Istanbul, home to more than 16 million residents, struggles with one of the world’s most congested traffic networks.

Buses remain one of the most widely used public transport modes in the city, often competing for space with private vehicles on narrow or overloaded roads.

According to Intrix’s Global Traffic Scorecard, Istanbul ranked as the world’s most congested city in 2024.

Drivers in the city spent an average of 105 hours annually stuck in traffic, the company’s study said.

This rise highlights the mounting challenges from rapid urban growth and population density in Türkiye’s largest metropolis.

To tackle congestion, Istanbul is exploring a congestion pricing plan to reduce traffic in high-density areas.

Under the proposal, Eminönü has been selected as the pilot region, with potential expansion to other busy areas such as Kadıköy and Beyoğlu.

The city also aims to implement low-emission zones targeting high-pollution vehicles, efforts designed to improve traffic flow and environmental quality.