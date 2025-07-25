Istanbul to launch bus-only lanes to combat traffic jams

Istanbul to launch bus-only lanes to combat traffic jams

ISTANBUL
Istanbul to launch bus-only lanes to combat traffic jams

Local authorities in the megacity of Istanbul have unveiled plans to build 120 kilometers of bus priority lanes in an effort to speed up public transportation and ease chronic traffic congestion.

"A total of 80 kilometers of routes have already been identified and project design works are underway,” the municipality’s deputy secretary general, Pelin Alpkökin, said in a statement shared on social media.

Alpkökin said the project is designed to reduce both waiting and travel times for rubber-tired public transportation, while improving overall ride quality

Under the plan, dedicated lanes will be built across various parts of the city to allow buses to bypass regular traffic, especially during peak hours.

The goal is to enhance the efficiency of the public transport system and decrease overcrowding at bus stops, an issue many Istanbul commuters face daily.

The first pilot route is scheduled to launch this year.

Authorities expect that the introduction of bus priority lanes will make bus travel a more reliable option, contributing to smoother urban mobility.

Istanbul, home to more than 16 million residents, struggles with one of the world’s most congested traffic networks.

Buses remain one of the most widely used public transport modes in the city, often competing for space with private vehicles on narrow or overloaded roads.

According to Intrix’s Global Traffic Scorecard, Istanbul ranked as the world’s most congested city in 2024.

Drivers in the city spent an average of 105 hours annually stuck in traffic, the company’s study said.

This rise highlights the mounting challenges from rapid urban growth and population density in Türkiye’s largest metropolis.

To tackle congestion, Istanbul is exploring a congestion pricing plan to reduce traffic in high-density areas.

Under the proposal, Eminönü has been selected as the pilot region, with potential expansion to other busy areas such as Kadıköy and Beyoğlu.

The city also aims to implement low-emission zones targeting high-pollution vehicles, efforts designed to improve traffic flow and environmental quality.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

    Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

  2. Road crash kills district mayor in central city

    Road crash kills district mayor in central city

  3. Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

    Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

  4. DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

    DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

  5. CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes

    CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Recommended
Road crash kills district mayor in central city

Road crash kills district mayor in central city
Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks
DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament
CHP leader says govt change can end Türkiyes woes

CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Türkiye to launch first Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul

Türkiye to launch first Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul
Türkiye continues to battle wildfires as experts warn of drifting ash

Türkiye continues to battle wildfires as experts warn of drifting ash
Electricity, water use hit record highs in Türkiye amid intense heat

Electricity, water use hit record highs in Türkiye amid intense heat
WORLD Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Syria, the United States and France issued a joint statement on July 25 reaffirming their commitment to swiftly advancing efforts to support Syria’s political transition, safeguard its unity and uphold its territorial integrity.  
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined by 0.3 points in July 2025, settling at 74.1 percent, data from the Central Bank showed on July 25.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿