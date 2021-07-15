Istanbul to host Diaspora International Short Film Festival

ISTANBUL
The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) will hold the Diaspora International Short Film Festival in Istanbul for the first time on Aug. 27-29, according to the event’s website.

Anadolu Agency is the global communication partner of the festival that will be held at the Atlas Cinema on Istiklal Avenue in the Beyoğlu district.

Organized by the Bosphorus Culture and Art Foundation, the festival intends to bring a new perspective to culture and art, not only in Turkey but countries that host diaspora and related communities.

It will reveal the unifying power of cinema and art on societies.

Applications can be found on the festival’s website until July 30.

“We have commenced to organize an international diaspora short film festival within the realms of unveiling the common values as well as the differences of diasporas by means of the cinema sector, which is one of the mediums where art can be revealed most effectively,” said Abdullah Eren, president of the YTB and Diaspora International Short Film Festival.

