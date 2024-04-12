Istanbul takes traffic measures as residents return after Eid

ISTANBUL

Authorities in Istanbul, a bustling metropolis home to 16 million, are implementing safety measures to enhance traffic flow and prevent accidents as citizens return home following the nine-day Eid holiday.

Istanbul Police Headquarters announced a series of traffic measures to be implemented between April 5 and 15, the period of the holiday and the second-semester break.

In order to reduce traffic congestion and mitigate the risk of accidents on the city's roads, heavy tonnage vehicles, including trucks and concrete mixers, will not be allowed on the country's busy highways, including the D-100, the Northern Marmara O-7, the TEM highways and all connecting roads, as well as truck garages, customs areas and ports. In addition, these vehicles will not be allowed to enter Istanbul from 5 a.m. on April 14 until 5 a.m. on April 15.

Meanwhile, Edirne Governor Yunus Sezer reported a significant increase in departures from the border crossings during the vacation period, with the number of departing passengers tripling.

Sezer highlighted the city's efforts to maintain security and public health during the Eid celebrations, emphasizing the increased presence of security and health personnel.

With 1,780 personnel and 240 vehicle teams deployed to enforce security and traffic measures across the province, Sezer emphasized a notable 50 percent decrease in traffic accidents compared to the previous year.

He urged citizens to adhere to traffic regulations and enjoy the holiday responsibly, reassuring continued vigilance in enforcing traffic measures throughout the festive period. Moreover, 1,500 health personnel remain on standby to provide assistance and ensure public well-being across the province during the festivities.