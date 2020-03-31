Istanbul suspends sea passenger links to other cities

  • March 31 2020 09:44:00

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Seagoing passenger service from the Turkish metropolis Istanbul to other cities has been suspended over the coronavirus outbreak, Istanbul’s provincial governor announced on March 30.

The suspension of sea bus and ferry service, which does not include cargo transportation, began as of 5 p.m. (14:00 GMT), Ali Yerlikaya tweeted.

Istanbul normally offers seagoing passenger links to nearby cities such as Yalova, Bursa, and Balıkesir in the Marmara region.

Turkey has already limited domestic bus and flight services to stem the virus’ spread.

The virus, also known as COVID-19, has infected 1,610 people and claimed 168 lives in Turkey.

