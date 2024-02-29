Dense fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts traffic

ISTANBUL

An intense blanket of fog enveloped Istanbul in the early hours of the Feb. 29 morning, disrupting traffic and causing flight delays.

The fog intensified around the high and northern regions of the Bosphorus and around Trans-European Motorways (TEM) spanning Ümraniye, Kavacık, Altunizade, Fatih Sultan Mehmet and Yavuz Sultan Selim bridges.

The fog also partially shrouded the July 15 Martyrs Bridge and surrounding districts, with decreased visibility at some points.

While there were disruptions in vehicle traffic, the traffic density across the city was measured as 33 percent as of 7 a.m., according to the IBB Traffic application.

Ferry services were canceled or delayed until further notice due to dense fog around the Bosphorus and at the entrance to the Black Sea, according to the announcement made by the country's maritime authority.

Ship traffic was also stopped in both directions in the Bosphorus.

Furthermore, the Sabiha Gökçen Airport Meteorological Emergency Committee (MADKOM) announced a 10 percent reduction for flights at Sabiha Gökçen Airport until 1 p.m. on Feb. 29.

Pegasus Airlines issued a statement saying that 18 flights departing from and arriving at the airport were mutually canceled within the scope of the decision, adding that the number of canceled flights may increase according to weather developments.

It was also noted that free ticket exchange and refund transactions could be made through the airline's mobile application and website.