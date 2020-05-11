Istanbul stands out as an example in fight against COVID-19

  • May 11 2020 11:53:42

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s metropolitan city of Istanbul has stood out and set an example for the world in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, hosts the majority of the patients in the country. It has gained global attention with its intensive care unit and bed capacity, well-equipped hospitals, and experienced healthcare workers.

Dr. Kemal Memişoğlu, provincial health director of Istanbul, said the pandemic was a test of countries’ healthcare systems.

“We are successfully passing this test [...] the entire world is envyingly watching Turkey’s success,” Memişoğlu noted, underlining the country’s efforts to establish an accessible healthcare system with improved physical infrastructure.

As the pandemic proved the strength of the healthcare system, our self-confidence increased, he said. “Turkey has a bright future in healthcare.”

Regarding two new hospitals with a capacity of 1,000 beds each in Istanbul, he said they will be built in 45 days.

These hospitals, the health director said, prove that Turkey attaches great importance to its healthcare infrastructure and the health of its citizens.

Highlighting that some of the hospitals will be normalized after June 1, he said people should continue with social distancing and isolation.

Memişoğlu warned people not to be carefree since the outbreak had not yet ended.

Referring to filiation teams, who screen the chain of contact in the infectious disease, he said there were 1,200 teams in Istanbul.

“Even the U.S., which is now considered the most technologically advanced country in the world, is trying to learn how to do it from us. It makes us proud,” he said, underlining that all services, including medicines, are free of charge during the pandemic.

 

