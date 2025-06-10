Istanbul rowing club names boats after femicide victims in rare tribute

Istanbul rowing club names boats after femicide victims in rare tribute

ISTANBUL
Istanbul rowing club names boats after femicide victims in rare tribute

In a bid to raise awareness about femicide in Türkiye, the Moda Rowing Club in Istanbul’s Kadıköy has launched an initiative that turns their fleet into vessels of memory and justice.

Each boat has been named after a woman who lost her life to gender-based violence — an effort to preserve public consciousness and reiterate the call for justice.

The boats carry the names of victims whose murders sparked national outrage in recent years: Münevver Karabulut, Özgecan Aslan, Şule Çet, Emine Bulut and Pınar Gültekin.

With femicide remaining a persistent and deeply troubling issue in Türkiye, at least 420 women were murdered in 2024, the majority by current or former partners or other men within their immediate circle.

"I asked myself what I could do within the scope of my club. After all, sports clubs are also civil society institutions," Ulaş Gürpınar, the club’s president and head coach, said in an interview with daily Milliyet.

"One day, I came across a particularly harrowing news story about a femicide case. I was deeply shaken. That’s when I thought: Why not name our boats after these women? At the very least, repeating their names every day might make a difference."

According to Gürpınar, the initiative leaves a lasting impression on the rowers. “Some of our athletes have never even heard these names before. But now, they confront them every day. That kind of exposure can prompt reflection — and maybe even change. It’s a modest effort, but it ensures we do not forget.”

Evrim Göktağ, who has been a member of the club for the past six months, said that the ethos behind the boats played a key role in her decision to join. “There were clubs much closer to where I live, but I deliberately chose this one. I was drawn by its sensitivity to social issues and its emphasis on a culture of coexistence.”

Club member Gürşah Özer described the project as a form of “social memory and a call for justice,” emphasizing the initiative’s broader significance.

“This is a crucial effort. Unfortunately, as a society, we tend to forget quickly. These names serve not just as reminders of the past, but also as a way of keeping legal processes alive and demanding accountability. These women are not mere statistics. This project reminds us of that fact — every single day.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control
LATEST NEWS

  1. Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

    Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

  2. Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

    Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

  3. DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

    DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

  4. Highest number of conflicts worldwide in 2024 since 1946: Study

    Highest number of conflicts worldwide in 2024 since 1946: Study

  5. Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

    Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths
Recommended
Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial
DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan
Report reveals 6 major faults behind Manisa mayor’s deadly electric shock

Report reveals 6 major faults behind Manisa mayor’s deadly electric shock
Gaziosmanpaşa Municipality shifts to AKP control after arrest of CHP mayor

Gaziosmanpaşa Municipality shifts to AKP control after arrest of CHP mayor
Renowned Turkish neurosurgeon Yaşargil dies at 99

Renowned Turkish neurosurgeon Yaşargil dies at 99
Türkiye to export 48 KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia: Erdoğan

Türkiye to export 48 KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia: Erdoğan
Erdoğan marks 157th anniversary of Turkish Red Crescent

Erdoğan marks 157th anniversary of Turkish Red Crescent
WORLD Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

The Polish government survived a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to reassert his authority after the defeat of a key ally in the recent presidential election.
ECONOMY Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿