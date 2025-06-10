Istanbul rowing club names boats after femicide victims in rare tribute

ISTANBUL

In a bid to raise awareness about femicide in Türkiye, the Moda Rowing Club in Istanbul’s Kadıköy has launched an initiative that turns their fleet into vessels of memory and justice.

Each boat has been named after a woman who lost her life to gender-based violence — an effort to preserve public consciousness and reiterate the call for justice.

The boats carry the names of victims whose murders sparked national outrage in recent years: Münevver Karabulut, Özgecan Aslan, Şule Çet, Emine Bulut and Pınar Gültekin.

With femicide remaining a persistent and deeply troubling issue in Türkiye, at least 420 women were murdered in 2024, the majority by current or former partners or other men within their immediate circle.

"I asked myself what I could do within the scope of my club. After all, sports clubs are also civil society institutions," Ulaş Gürpınar, the club’s president and head coach, said in an interview with daily Milliyet.

"One day, I came across a particularly harrowing news story about a femicide case. I was deeply shaken. That’s when I thought: Why not name our boats after these women? At the very least, repeating their names every day might make a difference."

According to Gürpınar, the initiative leaves a lasting impression on the rowers. “Some of our athletes have never even heard these names before. But now, they confront them every day. That kind of exposure can prompt reflection — and maybe even change. It’s a modest effort, but it ensures we do not forget.”

Evrim Göktağ, who has been a member of the club for the past six months, said that the ethos behind the boats played a key role in her decision to join. “There were clubs much closer to where I live, but I deliberately chose this one. I was drawn by its sensitivity to social issues and its emphasis on a culture of coexistence.”

Club member Gürşah Özer described the project as a form of “social memory and a call for justice,” emphasizing the initiative’s broader significance.

“This is a crucial effort. Unfortunately, as a society, we tend to forget quickly. These names serve not just as reminders of the past, but also as a way of keeping legal processes alive and demanding accountability. These women are not mere statistics. This project reminds us of that fact — every single day.”