Istanbul police detect over 500 more illegal migrants

ISTANBUL
Istanbul police have reported the detection of over 500 more illegal migrants following intensified inspections that began last week.

During one of the recent nights of inspections, authorities questioned the information of 151,206 individuals and conducted inspections at 495 entertainment venues. The operation led to the arrest of 322 individuals wanted for various crimes, and 134 foreign nationals were prosecuted, according to police.

Since the commencement of the evening inspections, 3,012 illegal immigrants have been detained.

Upon completion of their procedures at the police station, the detainees were transferred to removal centers in preparation for deportation.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya previously announced that measures to detect and combat illegal migration would be further intensified following the inspections launched last week.

The initial inspection, conducted late evening on July 5, resulted in the apprehension of 354 illegal immigrants. During the audit, 1,482 foreign nationals were subjected to control measures. Additionally, 25 tour boats on the strait underwent inspections.

Yerlikaya expressed determination in the ongoing fight against illegal immigration, assuring the public that visible progress can be expected in this area within the next four to five months.

