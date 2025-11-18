Istanbul poisoning case deepens after father dies

ISTANBUL

The Böcek family poisoning saga took a somber turn on Nov. 17 when the last surviving member, the patriarch, passed away — intensifying a case that has riveted the nation and thrust investigators into a desperate race against time.

The probe is now examining both the possibility of food poisoning and chemical exposure, with aliminium phosphide — a highly toxic fumigant commonly used for pest control and lacking an antidote — found in the family’s hotel room, added to the list of suspicions. The definitive cause of death will be determined by the Forensic Medicine Institute.

The Böcek family, who had traveled from Germany to Istanbul for a holiday on Nov. 9, checked into the Harbour Suites Old City Hotel in the Fatih district. After receiving treatment for suspected food poisoning on Nov. 12 and being discharged, the family returned to the hotel at 3:40 p.m.

On Nov. 13, the couple’s children, Kadir and Masal, along with their mother, Çiğdem Böcek, died despite medical intervention after being rushed to the hospital with high fever and vomiting.

The father, Servet Böcek, succumbed to his symptoms four days later at Taksim Training and Research Hospital.

According to Çiğdem Böcek’s statement before her death, the family consumed a wide variety of foods after arriving in Istanbul, including pasteries, kebab, mussels, kokoreç (a lamb intestine dish) and chicken tantuni.

Police have been investigating all establishments where the family ate, and 4 people, including owners of several of these businesses, were detained and arrested.

Preliminary results indicated that all consumed items were free of contamination; however, it was noted that the samples were not taken on the same day the family consumed the products.

Attention later turned to the hotel after two more tourists fell ill on Nov. 15. Police collected samples from bedsheets, pillows, water bottles and blankets before sealing the building. Authorities suspect the chemical may have reached the family’s room through the bathroom ventilation system.

The hotel owner, several staff members, and employees of the pest-control company that had recently carried out fumigation — some of whom lacked required certifications — have also been taken into custody.

As authorities broaden the investigation, new details continue to emerge. In total, 11 people are now under scrutiny in connection with the case.