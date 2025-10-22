Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition in New York

NEW YORK

The third exhibition of the Istanbul Photo Awards 2025, the international news photography contest organized by the state-run Anadolu Agency, opened in New York.

Following exhibitions in Ankara and Istanbul, the award-winning photographs are now on display at Blue Gallery. This year, 29 photographers were recognized across 10 categories after being evaluated by an international jury.

Now in its 11th year, the competition drew nearly 22,000 entries from photographers of 114 nationalities.

Visitors to the exhibition can view powerful images documenting major global events from Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza and devastating floods in East Africa to volcanic eruptions in Iceland, athletes of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the struggles of Afghan women, survivors of Syria’s Sednaya Prison, Brazilian surfers confronting giant waves and the perilous journeys of migrants.

The exhibition at Blue Gallery will remain open until Oct. 26. Afterward, the award-winning photos will move to the United Nations Headquarters for a second display.

The competition features single and series photographs in categories such as news, sports, nature and environment, portrait, and daily life. More information about the winning works can be found at istanbulphotoawards.com.