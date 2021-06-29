Istanbul Night Flight concerts to kick off in August

  • June 29 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul Night Flight concerts to kick off in August

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Night Flight concerts to kick off in August

The Turkish metropolis Istanbul and Mediterranean resort city Antalya will host several concerts from August to November, organizers announced on June 28. 

The concert series Turkcell Platinum Istanbul Night Flight will begin with the 60-person Night Flight Symphony Orchestra's Star Wars Cinema Symphony performance on Aug. 21, said organizer Events Across Turkey in a statement.

The concert series will run through Nov. 26 at Istanbul's Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theater and Volkswagen Arena, plus the Aspendos Antique Theater in Antalya.

American violinist and conductor Joshua Bell will be on stage on Aug. 27, while the An Epic Symphony music group will perform with Turkish artist Hayko Cepkin on Sep. 21.

An Epic Symphony will also perform with Turkish-Dutch singer Karsu on Oct. 2 and rock band Manga on Oct. 10. Australian concert pianist David Helfgott will play on Oct. 18, after An Epic Symphony will take the stage again with John Malkovich and Batuhan Mutlugil on Oct. 29.

The concert series will close with An Epic Symphony performance with Turkish artist Gaye Su Akyol on Nov. 26.​​​​​​​

istanbul night flight, Arts,

ECONOMY Turkeys economic confidence improves in June

Turkey's economic confidence improves in June

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey closes borders to 6 countries to guard against new COVID-19 strains

    Turkey closes borders to 6 countries to guard against new COVID-19 strains

  2. Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization

    Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization

  3. Turkish tourism season opens amid ‘Delta’ concerns

    Turkish tourism season opens amid ‘Delta’ concerns

  4. Turkey to launch Türksat 6A satellite next year: Erdoğan

    Turkey to launch Türksat 6A satellite next year: Erdoğan

  5. Top court chair stresses on need for rule of law

    Top court chair stresses on need for rule of law
Recommended
Turkey discovers new sites near famed Göbeklitepe

Turkey discovers new sites near famed Göbeklitepe
Eastern Mediterranean attracts diving enthusiasts

Eastern Mediterranean attracts diving enthusiasts
Burberry chief moving to Salvatore Ferragamo

Burberry chief moving to Salvatore Ferragamo
Destination-oriented regional tourism brand promoted

Destination-oriented regional tourism brand promoted
Turkish-British actress awarded in int’l festivals

Turkish-British actress awarded in int’l festivals
Istanbul Film Festival to continue in July

Istanbul Film Festival to continue in July
WORLD Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

More than 10 million Australians have been ordered into lockdown as coronavirus cases spread across the country, and Brisbane on June 29 became the fourth major city to issue stay-at-home orders.

ECONOMY Turkeys economic confidence improves in June

Turkey's economic confidence improves in June

Turkey’s economic confidence index posted a monthly increase in June, according to official data released on June 29.  
SPORTS Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.