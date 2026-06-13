Istanbul Music Festival kicks off 54th edition

ISTANBUL

The 54th Istanbul Music Festival, one of Türkiye’s longest-running classical music events, has opened with a ceremony and gala concert at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), bringing together leading international musicians, orchestras and cultural figures.

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, this year’s festival will run from June 11 to 25 under the theme “Here & Now,” exploring the fleeting nature of time and music’s ability to create lasting memories.

Speaking ahead of the opening concert, Festival Director Efruz Çakırkaya said the event would host more than 80 artists and ensembles from around the world across 22 concerts at 14 venues throughout Istanbul. She noted that the theme was designed to highlight the transient nature of life and music, describing musical performances as moments that are born, grow and fade, while leaving enduring impressions on audiences.

The program includes two free public concerts, scheduled for June 14 at Yoğurtçu Park in Kadıköy and June 20 at Yıldız Park in Beşiktaş.

Addressing the opening ceremony, İKSV Chairman Bülent Eczacıbaşı emphasized that the festival has been held uninterrupted since 1973 and continues to expand its reach through concerts, workshops and talks. He said this year’s edition would also feature three world premieres, alongside performances by internationally acclaimed soloists and ensembles.

The evening also saw several prestigious awards presented. Turkish composer Turgay Erdener received the festival’s Honorary Award, while renowned Portuguese pianist Maria João Pires was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The 2025 Aydın Gün Incentive Award was awarded to young conductor, composer and violinist Kerem Tunçer.

The opening concert featured Uzbek pianist Behzod Abduraimov performing with the Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Aziz Shokhakimov. The program included works by Russian composers Sergei Rachmaninoff and Igor Stravinsky.

Over the coming two weeks, the festival will welcome prominent ensembles including the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Kammerakademie Potsdam, Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra and CCN/Aterballetto. Among the featured soloists are Bruce Liu, Kian Soltani, Lucas and Arthur Jussen, Ian Bostridge, Iestyn Davies and Sara Correia.