Istanbul mayor İmamoğlu tests positive for COVID-19

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

The mayor of Turkey's metropolis Istanbul has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official announced on Oct. 24.

"The health condition of our mayor, whose treatment process started at the hospital, is good," Murat Ongun, spokesman of Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, said on Twitter.

On Friday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that Turkey's largest city housed 40% of coronavirus cases in the country.