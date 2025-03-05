Istanbul mayor testifies in probe over university diploma

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu appeared at the courthouse on March 5 to provide testimony as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations that his university diploma is fake.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation following a report issued by the Higher Education Council (YÖK), which purportedly identified discrepancies regarding the legitimacy of İmamoğlu’s diploma.

İmamoğlu, who transferred from a university in Turkish Cyprus in 1990 before graduating from Istanbul University, now faces accusations due to the YÖK report’s assertion that the Turkish Cypriot institution in question was not officially recognized by the body at the time. Consequently, the report deems his transfer and, therefore, subsequent degree as invalid, effectively rendering the diploma fraudulent.

The Istanbul mayor stands accused of falsifying official documents.

On March 5, accompanied by his two lawyers, İmamoğlu testified before a prosecutor at Çağlayan Courthouse, where heightened security measures were implemented in the vicinity.

"If I am expected to present a defense, I don’t find it right. It is not even clear what I am accused of. Nevertheless, I am here out of respect for the rule of law and the judiciary," İmamoğlu stated in his testimony, as reported by local media.

He also criticized the YÖK report, arguing that it was prepared based on today’s regulations to evaluate a situation dating back to 35 years ago.

“Those who drafted this report should be the ones questioned,” he said.

İmamoğlu left the courthouse after an hour-long testimony.

His statement came a day after his lawyers filed a criminal complaint against five YÖK officials involved in preparing the report, demanding legal action against them.

İmamoğlu, a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), is already facing multiple lawsuits and investigations. These include accusations of threatening Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor, Akın Gürlek, targeting a court expert, rigging a municipal tender, insulting members of the Supreme Election Council and involvement in municipal irregularities.

The legal challenges could result in potential prison time for İmamoğlu and a ban from holding public office if convicted.

Hamas says Trump's 'DEAD' threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire
