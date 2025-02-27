Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

ANKARA

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has kicked off his campaign for the Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) presidential primaries that will be held on March 23.

At a meeting at the CHP headquarters with the participation of Chairman Özgür Özel, lawmakers, mayors and other officials, İmamoğlu outlined his vision for his potential presidential nominee for the next elections as he is the only candidate to run in the primaries.

“We are altogether starting a new journey today. We will select our presidential candidate and start this great and blessed journey,” İmamoğlu said at the meeting. “This will be a long and difficult journey. It is time to be in unity, stand shoulder-to-shoulder.”

CHP members will vote for the primaries if they are registered until February 28. The party has 1.6 million members.

İmamoğlu said he would meet with the CHP members before the primaries to increase participation in the polls to give a strong message to the government. CHP lawmakers and other officials will accompany him in his meetings, he stated.

Türkiye will go to presidential and general elections in May 2028 but the opposition reiterates its calls for early polls on the grounds that the government can no longer resolve the country’s main problems, including the economy and soaring inflation.

“These polls will be sure held one day. We will give them a historic defeat,” he said, referring to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). “I am looking forward to saying ‘Goodbye’ and unseating them.”

Criticizing the government for mounting pressure on the main opposition party through judicial actions, İmamoğlu said he is facing 25 years of prison and a ban from politics.

“Do you think there is just one Ekrem here? There are so many Ekrems within the CHP ranks to stand against you,” he stated.