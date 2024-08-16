Istanbul leads Türkiye in internal migration outflow, report shows

ISTANBUL
Istanbul recorded the highest domestic migration rate in Türkiye in 2023, with over 581,000 residents leaving the city, according to the report shared by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Istanbul's migration rate, the highest in the city since 2019, reflects a growing trend of citizens seeking better housing and living conditions, experts say.

The city’s migration outflow highlights a broader shift, as 3.45 million people moved between provinces across Türkiye last year. Istanbul, despite also attracting new residents, saw the most significant number of people leaving.

“The main motivation that pushed [retirees] to migrate was the desire to improve quality of life rather than economic difficulties,” said Barış Erdoğan, a lecturer at Üsküdar University. “Overwhelmed by traffic density, air pollution and overcrowding, this group is rapidly migrating to small settlements close to nature.”

Erdoğan stated that the demographic change will have a positive impact on both big and smaller cities in the long run.

“As the demand for housing in big cities will decrease, prices may stabilize. In addition, a more even spread of the population will improve the quality of public services. Agriculture and animal husbandry by those returning to the villages will increase food production and have a positive impact on prices.”

The capital Ankara and the western city of İzmir followed Istanbul with considerable migration figures, while provinces such as Ardahan and Bayburt in the north saw the least movement.

The trend also included a notable number of retirees relocating to coastal regions to reduce living costs, particularly those benefitting from the Early Retirement Scheme (EYT).

According to the reasons for migration, almost 43,000 people left Istanbul in 2023 due to transfers or job changes, while about 31,000 people left the city because they found employment.

More than 24,000 people moved out of Istanbul due to changes in marital status or family reasons, while 44,000 left the city for educational purposes.

Approximately 150,000 people left Istanbul due to migration dependent on a family member, while 131,603 people left behind the once “golden city” for “better housing and living conditions.”

On the other hand, 37,000 living in Istanbul returned “to their families or hometowns.” This figure was limited to 18,000 people in 2022

Istanbul also received 413,000 migrants in 2023. However, when comparing the figures for migration inflow and outflow, it is evident that Istanbul ended the year with a negative “net migration" rate."

Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence
