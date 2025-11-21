Istanbul introduces mandatory audio-visual recording for food safety

ISTANBUL

Istanbul has announced sweeping new food safety measures following the death of four members of a family and poisoning of a 26-year-old woman, recent cases that reignited public concern over hygiene and oversight in food businesses.

During the Food Safety Meeting held at the Istanbul Governor’s Office, eight major measures were adopted. First, all food-related businesses will now be required to maintain uninterrupted 24-hour audio and video recordings, with the footage kept for 30 days to ensure traceability in potential investigations.

A new food inspection commission will operate across the province on a 24/7 basis, expanding oversight beyond routine working hours. Business owners and employees will undergo mandatory food safety and hygiene training, addressing gaps in handling practices.

Furthermore, the long-standing requirement that establishments must keep samples of sold products for 72 hours will be strictly enforced. Inspections targeting both street vendors and formal establishments will be intensified.

Authorities will apply zero tolerance to failures in cold-chain management, a key factor in preventing bacterial growth in perishable products. Additionally, pest control companies will face tighter oversight and firms found violating standards will face administrative or judicial action.

Finally, businesses caught selling expired or spoiled products will not only be fined but also referred to prosecutors.

The first poisoning incident occurred on Nov. 12, when the Böcek family — staying at a hotel in Fatih — had fallen ill with suspected food poisoning. The investigation later shifted to their hotel, examining the possibility that fumigation chemicals used in the building may have caused the deaths. Authorities suspect the chemical may have reached the family’s room through the bathroom ventilation system.

The second case involved a young woman who suffered internal chemical burns after drinking Turkish coffee at a cafe in Beyoğlu. The beverage had mistakenly been prepared using industrial dishwashing detergent. The woman was transferred to intensive care with injuries to her throat, stomach and lungs.