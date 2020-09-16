Istanbul households Turkey’s biggest spenders

  • September 16 2020 07:00:00

Istanbul households Turkey’s biggest spenders

ANKARA
Istanbul households Turkey’s biggest spenders

Households in Istanbul accounted for 24.4 percent of total consumption expenditures made in Turkey in 2019, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

Households in the Aegean region came second at a 15.1 percent share in total consumption expenditures, followed by the Mediterranean region at 11.4 percent, showed TÜİK’s annual household budget survey.

The country’s northeastern Anatolian region had the smallest share in consumption expenditures at 1.8 percent, while the Central Anatolian region’s share was 2.6 percent, followed by the central east Anatolia region with 2.6 percent and the eastern Black Sea region with 2.9 percent.

TÜİK reported that most of the households’ consumption expenditures across the country went to rent and housing, food and non-alcoholic beverages and transport.

The share of spending on alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased from 4 percent to 4.3 percent.

The housing and rent expenditures’ share in households’ budget in Istanbul was 28.6 percent, marking the highest rate in Turkey.

The share of housing and rental expenditures increased from 23.7 percent to 24.1 percent.

The households in the Central Anatolian region allocated 28.5 percent of their budget to food and non-alcoholic beverages, the highest among all regions, while the corresponding rate for households in Istanbul was 15.9 percent.

In the western Black Sea region, households spent some 20 percent of their budget on transport services, making them the largest spender in this category in the country.

Household expenditure on educational services in Istanbul had a 3.7 percent share in their total expenditures, the highest amount in Turkey.

The Marmara region had the largest share in health services expenditures at 2.7 percent while Central Anatolia was at the bottom at 1.2 percent, according to the data.

Turkish people spent 165.2 billion Turkish Liras ($22 billion) on health services in 2018.

While Istanbul allocated the highest share in household consumption expenditures with 3.7 percent for education, the eastern Black Sea region had the lowest share with 0.9 percent.

The annual amount spent on education for each student in the country is twice the OECD average, according to the 2019 educational report previously published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

While the share of entertainment and culture expenditures of citizens had increased from 2.9 percent to 3.1 percent, the share allocated to education services rose from 2.3 percent to 2.5 percent.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey warns Greece via NAVTEX over shooting exercise on Chios, says violation of treaty

    Turkey warns Greece via NAVTEX over shooting exercise on Chios, says violation of treaty

  2. Leading Turkish businesswoman dies at age 77

    Leading Turkish businesswoman dies at age 77

  3. Coronavirus transmission rate not slowing, warns Turkish health minister

    Coronavirus transmission rate not slowing, warns Turkish health minister

  4. Tourism activity robust in Aegean

    Tourism activity robust in Aegean

  5. CHP chair meets with Future Party leader for ‘courtesy visit’

    CHP chair meets with Future Party leader for ‘courtesy visit’
Recommended
Turkish economy doing better than others amid virus: Minister

Turkish economy doing better than others amid virus: Minister
Tourism activity robust in Aegean

Tourism activity robust in Aegean
Turkeys budget balance sees $16.7 bln deficit in Jan-Aug

Turkey's budget balance sees $16.7 bln deficit in Jan-Aug
Residential property sales up in August

Residential property sales up in August
Short-term allowance beneficiaries drop to 1.2 million

Short-term allowance beneficiaries drop to 1.2 million
Turkeys industrial production up in July

Turkey's industrial production up in July
WORLD Yoshihide Suga named Japans prime minister, succeeding Abe

Yoshihide Suga named Japan's prime minister, succeeding Abe

Japan's Parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as prime minister on Sept. 16, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man.
ECONOMY Turkish economy doing better than others amid virus: Minister

Turkish economy doing better than others amid virus: Minister

The Turkish economy has done better than several other countries during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has adversely affected the world economy, Turkey's trade minister said on Sept. 15. 
SPORTS Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park, which will host the Turkish Grand Prix, is known among drivers with its exciting and challenging circuit in Formula 1.