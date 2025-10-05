Istanbul hotels see strong autumn demand as tourism diversifies

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s city hotels are reporting robust occupancy rates this autumn, with demand exceeding expectations and bookings continuing steadily into October and November.

Industry executives say the strongest inflows are from Europe and the United States, while arrivals from China are also gaining momentum thanks to expanded flight connections.

Unlike summer holidaymakers, autumn visitors tend to spend more within the city, boosting activity across cultural venues, historic sites and business districts. Hoteliers expect the positive trend, which began in September, to carry through the remainder of the season.

Between January and August, Istanbul hosted 12.4 million foreign visitors, representing 34.9 percent of all international tourist arrivals to Türkiye during the period.

Müberra Eresin, president of the Turkish Hoteliers Association (TÜROB), noted that global tourism flows have shifted later in the year, partly due to economic uncertainty. “Demand began to rise from mid-July, and both occupancy and average room rates recovered. August and September were strong and expectations for October are also positive,” she said.

However, she cautioned that the weak first half of the year may prevent the sector from closing 2025 with overall growth. Eresin added that while arrivals from the Middle East have declined in recent years, European markets are expanding significantly and Chinese visitors are on the rise.

Arcan Bayraktaroğlu, head of operations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in Türkiye, emphasized that the country has successfully moved beyond its traditional “sea-sand-sun” image. “Tourists now begin with Istanbul and then travel on to other cities. The strength of the Istanbul brand supports urban tourism nationwide,” he said.

He also pointed to climate change as a factor extending the season, with many travelers now preferring autumn over increasingly hot summers. Wyndham’s hotels are seeing strong demand from Russia, Germany, the U.K. and the Middle East, alongside growing interest from Poland, Italy and South America.

Dedeman Hospitality chairman Ergün Demiray described Istanbul as one of the world’s most dynamic destinations, highlighting three drivers of autumn demand: The end of the summer holiday period, the city’s cultural calendar — including the Istanbul Biennial and Contemporary Istanbul — and the concentration of business events such as congresses and trade fairs.

Hasan Ekmen, Türkiye regional director for Barceló Hotel Group, said the company has hosted guests from 162 countries this year, with particularly strong demand from the Americas and Europe. While arrivals from the Middle East have softened, interest from Asia is increasing. He cited cultural events, business travel, more accessible pricing and the seasonal appeal of destinations like Istanbul and Cappadocia as key factors behind the surge.

Industry leaders agree that 2026 will present challenges, but they remain optimistic that with the right strategies, city hotels can build on this year’s performance.