Istanbul hosts L’Etape Türkiye cycling race

ISTANBUL
Istanbul hosted the official amateur series of the Tour de France, L’Etape Türkiye, across the city for the second time on Oct. 12.

The race, marking its 112th edition, kicked off at Beykoz Sport Forest at 8 a.m., drawing hundreds of cycling enthusiasts from across the country and abroad.

To accommodate the event, the Fatih Sultan Mehmet (FSM) Bridge’s eastbound lanes toward the Asian side were temporarily closed to traffic.

Traffic from the Asian to the European side was also restricted at the Kavacık junction, with Levent designated as an alternative route for motorists.

Police managed the road closures at key locations, including FSM Bridge, TEM Seyrantepe-RAMS Park Stadium, Küçüksu Street, O-2 Ring Road and Yeni Riva Road.

Participants rode along a distinctive 105-kilometer route, testing their endurance, while shorter 52.4-kilometer options allowed riders to demonstrate their speed. The course stretched from Beykoz through the FSM Bridge, spanning Istanbul’s Asian and European sides, continuing from Marmara to the Black Sea and passing landmarks such as Polonezköy, Riva, Kılıçlı, Paşamandıra, Kavacık and Çubuklu.

The French Consulate in Istanbul supported the event, with the southern city of Mardin continuing as a cultural partner. Top male and female finishers will represent Türkiye in the international L’Etape du Tour in France.

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'
