Istanbul hospital sees spike in virus cases

  • July 27 2020 11:31:00

Istanbul hospital sees spike in virus cases

ISTANBUL
Istanbul hospital sees spike in virus cases

The number of people visiting Istanbul University’s Çapa Medical School’s hospital for COVID-19 has increased lately, the dean of the medical school has said, adding that cases with severe pneumonia problems are also on the rise.

Istanbul, the country’s largest city by population, accounts for nearly half of all COVID-19 cases in Turkey.

“Coronavirus-related applications at the hospital have doubled and among those are people with severe pneumonia cases. The cases will only increase if the public ignores warnings. This is no joke,” Professor Tufan Tükek, the dean of Çapa Medical School, told Milliyet newspaper. 

He noted that a nationwide curfew was imposed during the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of May. “This was helpful. But this time there is no lockdown [during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday]. On top of that, people have become more complacent,” Tükek said. 

He pointed out that the number of patients in intensive care units (ICU) are not declining, but even rising slightly. 

“Home visits and exchanging physical greetings may cause further complications. Let’s use phones to celebrate each other’s Eid holiday,” Tükek said, echoing other health experts’ warnings. 

“The number of new cases is on average of recent days. The gap between the number of recovered patients and the tally of new cases is close to that of yesterday,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter on July 26.

“Since the number of patients treated in intensive care units, intubated and in the risky group is approximately the same, the number of patients having died is close to the ones in previous days,” he added.

The country’s Education Minister has reiterated that Turkey will go ahead with plans to reopen schools on Aug. 31.

“Schools will resume with all necessary precautions in place,” Ziya Selçuk wrote on Instagram.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

    Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

  2. Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s success, says targeting MİT ‘not coincidence’

    Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s success, says targeting MİT ‘not coincidence’

  3. Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert

    Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert

  4. Coronation area not carpeted in Hagia Sophia: Official

    Coronation area not carpeted in Hagia Sophia: Official

  5. Turkey’s Generation Z is political but not partisan

    Turkey’s Generation Z is political but not partisan
Recommended
Turkey wins 2 gold medals in European physics contest

Turkey wins 2 gold medals in European physics contest

Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in east

Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in east

5 soldiers killed after bus flips over

5 soldiers killed after bus flips over

Turkish, Palestinian presidents speak over phone

Turkish, Palestinian presidents speak over phone
Over 100 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Over 100 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Turkey hails OSCE pact on eastern Ukraine cease-fire

Turkey hails OSCE pact on eastern Ukraine cease-fire
WORLD Volunteer confesses to setting French cathedral on fire

Volunteer confesses to setting French cathedral on fire

A volunteer church assistant has confessed to setting the fire that severely damaged a Gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, his lawyer said on July 26, though his motives remain a mystery.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence recovers in July

Sectoral confidence recovers in July

Confidence in Turkey's services, retail trade and construction sectors advanced considerably in July as coronavirus restrictions were eased, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on July 27.
SPORTS Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor and Kayserispor will be joining Ankaragücü in the First Division next season after they failed to avoid relegation in the final week of the Turkish Süper Lig.