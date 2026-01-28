Istanbul hospital pays $1,150 to patient hit by falling cat, ceiling panel

ISTANBUL
An Istanbul patient has been awarded 50,000 Turkish Liras (approximately $1,150) in moral compensation after a metal ceiling panel — along with a cat hidden inside it — collapsed onto them while receiving intravenous treatment at a private hospital,

The incident occurred on May 21, 2025, when the patient, identified only by their initials B.B., sought care for throat pain and fatigue. While receiving an IV on a stretcher, the panel collapsed, causing two small scalp lacerations.

Hospital staff promptly documented the incident and referred the injured patient to Haydarpaşa Numune Hospital for urgent rabies vaccination and antibody treatment due to a scratch sustained from the falling cat.

The patient’s lawyers sought 250,000 liras in moral damages for negligent service. A consumer court partially upheld the case, ordering the hospital to pay 50,000 liras with legal interest.

Lawyers emphasized that hospital environments must ensure safety, hygiene and predictable risk management, noting the case also undermined trust in health services.

 

