Istanbul Governor’s Office orders sterilization of stray dogs

Istanbul Governor’s Office orders sterilization of stray dogs

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Governor’s Office orders sterilization of stray dogs

Istanbul Governor’s Office has sent a directive to relevant authorities in all 39 districts to facilitate the sterilization of stray dogs in order to control their population, after people raised concerns following some dog attack incidents in the country.

In the written notice also sent to the Istanbul Municipality, it was emphasized that the rehabilitation of street animals falls under the jurisdiction and responsibility of local administrations.

"The instruction requires stray dogs to be taken, collected and transported to rehabilitation centers for spaying/neutering and treatment, and after a period of observation and confirmation of their regained health, they should be released back to their previous locations,” read the statement by the office.

The instruction also reminded about the Animal Protection Law and the Implementation Regulation on the Protection of Animals, stating that "unowned and weakened animals must be promptly taken by local administrations to animal shelters established or authorized by them."

In recent years, the issue of increasing numbers of stray animals has become a hot topic of debate, especially due to some attack incidents.

While some citizens demand the collection and relocation of stray dogs, citing concerns about their safety, many animal rights activists stressed that such requests violate international laws on animals.

WORLD Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

    Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

  2. Greece facing 40C weekend while record US heat wave set to expand

    Greece facing 40C weekend while record US heat wave set to expand

  3. Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

    Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

  4. Domestic travel expenditure rises as more people hit the roads

    Domestic travel expenditure rises as more people hit the roads

  5. Istanbul Governor’s Office orders sterilization of stray dogs

    Istanbul Governor’s Office orders sterilization of stray dogs
Recommended
New medium-term program to reduce uncertainties: Yılmaz

New medium-term program to reduce uncertainties: Yılmaz
Over 10,000 illegal migrants held in Istanbul amid intensifying ops

Over 10,000 illegal migrants held in Istanbul amid intensifying ops
Blazing temperatures in Türkiye expected to prevail in 2024: Expert

Blazing temperatures in Türkiye expected to prevail in 2024: Expert
Some 1 million students to enroll at universities

Some 1 million students to enroll at universities
Taxi chamber denies rumors of fare increase

Taxi chamber denies rumors of fare increase
Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ recognition of Turkish Cyprus

Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ recognition of Turkish Cyprus
WORLD Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

Biden picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

President Joe Biden on Friday announced he will nominate Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the US Navy, which would make her the first woman to hold the position and to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
ECONOMY Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

Russia raises tomato import quota from Türkiye

Russia has increased the quota of tomatoes to be imported from Türkiye by 150,000 tons, the local media have reported.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).