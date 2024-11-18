Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges

Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges

ISTANBUL
Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges

The Istanbul Energy Forum, organized under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, is set to bring together key energy leaders on Nov. 22.

 

The day-long forum will bring together energy ministers from various countries, representatives of local and international NGOs, global organizations, academics, media professionals and leading figures from the business world.

 

Themed “Common Future, Common Goals,” the forum will explore regional energy objectives, Türkiye’s pivotal role in ensuring natural gas supply security, strategies for financing the energy transition, oil and gas markets and technological advancements.

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun will deliver speeches at a special session, which will offer participants the opportunity for dialogue at a global level.

 

A high-level panel discussion, moderated by Bayraktar, will bring together Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, Moldova’s Energy Minister Victor Parlicov, Russia's First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin and Serbia's Energy and Mines Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic, discussing "Challenges and Opportunities for a Resilient Future."

 

The forum will proceed with a session hosted by the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) on "New Dynamics of Gas Security: Regional Perspectives."

BOTAS,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion
Ministry mandates banks for lease certificate issuance

Ministry mandates banks for lease certificate issuance
Spanish resort Malaga decides to ban new holiday flats

Spanish resort Malaga decides to ban new holiday flats

ECB says Trump budget plans could fuel market tensions

ECB says Trump budget plans could fuel market tensions
Japan, UK to hold regular economic security talks

Japan, UK to hold regular economic security talks
US to call for Google to sell Chrome browser: report

US to call for Google to sell Chrome browser: report
Türkiye to invest $80 billion in renewables in next decade

Türkiye to invest $80 billion in renewables in next decade
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿