Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Energy Forum, organized under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, is set to bring together key energy leaders on Nov. 22.

The day-long forum will bring together energy ministers from various countries, representatives of local and international NGOs, global organizations, academics, media professionals and leading figures from the business world.

Themed “Common Future, Common Goals,” the forum will explore regional energy objectives, Türkiye’s pivotal role in ensuring natural gas supply security, strategies for financing the energy transition, oil and gas markets and technological advancements.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun will deliver speeches at a special session, which will offer participants the opportunity for dialogue at a global level.

A high-level panel discussion, moderated by Bayraktar, will bring together Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, Moldova’s Energy Minister Victor Parlicov, Russia's First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin and Serbia's Energy and Mines Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic, discussing "Challenges and Opportunities for a Resilient Future."

The forum will proceed with a session hosted by the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) on "New Dynamics of Gas Security: Regional Perspectives."