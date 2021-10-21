Turkey determined to get back owed money from US: Erdoğan

  • October 21 2021 12:41:00

ANKARA
Turkey is determined to get back the $1.4 billion the U.S. owes it over F-35 jets Turkey paid for but were never delivered, the Turkish president has stressed.

“We will get back the $1.4 billion in one way or another,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters late Wednesday on the plane returning from a trip to Africa, adding that Turkish defense minister and U.S. defense secretary have been discussing the issue.

Saying he believed positive steps would be taken, he said the issue would be discussed with U.S. President Joe Biden during this weekend’s G20 meeting in Rome.

“In no way will we let anyone abuse Turkey’s rights,” he added. In 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy the Patriot air defense system from the U.S. proved fruitless, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire its S-400 defense system.

Last year the U.S. suspended Turkey from the F-35 jet program, claiming the S-400s would expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and poses no threat to the alliance or its armament.

It has repeatedly urged a working group to clear up the technical compatibility issues.

On his visits this week to Angola, Togo, and Nigeria, Erdoğan stressed Turkey’s efforts to forge common ground with African countries against the threat of the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

At a quadrilateral meeting held in Togo, FETÖ was listed as a terrorist organization in a text specific to Africa for the first time, said Erdoğan.

He added that the terror group has faced “a serious collapse” on the continent, especially in its private schools, which it uses as a revenue stream and a fig leaf to project false respectability.

“A noteworthy number of schools have been transferred to our Maarif Foundation; it has taken over 216 FETÖ-affiliated schools in 19 countries,” he said, referring to a Turkish foundation established after the defeated coup to transfer FETÖ-affiliated schools to responsible administration.

The FETÖ terror group has started to slowly collapse in Southern Africa, said Erdoğan.

Stating that the terror group still has a presence in Nigeria, Erdoğan touched on his meeting with the country’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that the dozens of school acquisitions by Turkey's Maarif Foundation in Africa are proof that the FETÖ terror group has been slowly collapsing on the continent.

FETÖ and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

