Istanbul Film Festival to continue in July

ISTANBUL

The 40th Istanbul Film Festival is returning to cinemas and outdoor venues. The hybrid festival is meeting audiences at movie theaters as well as its online platform.

Sixteen feature-length and six short films from the program are also available online.

The festival’s International Competition screenings are held at Atlas 1948 and Kadıköy movie theaters while the National Competition screenings within the Cinema of Turkey section, which is held for the 34th time with the contributions of Anadolu Efes, will be held at Maximum Uniq Açıkhava open-air theater.

In the International Competition of the 40th Istanbul Film Festival, the films on the theme of “new perspectives in cinema” are competing for the festival’s grand prize, the Golden Tulip. This year there are 11 films from nine countries in the International Competition. The films vying for the Golden Tulip are screened at Atlas 1948 and Kadıköy cinemas until July 4.

The festival’s International Competition jury is headed by director Radu Jude and fellow jury members are director Mahnaz Mohammadi, actress Katia Goulioni, actor Numan Acar, and photographer and director Fabrizio Maltese.

Films produced within the 2020-21 season will compete for the Golden Tulip at the National Competition to be held between July 1 and 13 at the open-air theater at Maximum Uniq Açıkhava. The award ceremony of the festival will be held on July 14.

The National Competition Jury will present prizes in nine categories: Best Film, Best Director, Special Jury Prize, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Original Score.