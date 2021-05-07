Istanbul Film Festival screenings continue in May

ISTANBUL

The first part of the online May screenings of the 40th Istanbul Film Festival will continue at filmonline.iksv.org until May 16. The second part of the screenings will take place as of May 20.



The first part of the May program consists of nine films. Among these films is “The Most Beautiful Boy in the World” by Kristina Lindström. The documentary, which had its world premiere at 2021 Sundance Film Festival, tells the story of Andrésen as he inspects his infamous debut role and the career path it forced upon him in retrospect after 50 years.



“Night of the Kings” by Philippe Lacôte is a breathtaking prison thriller on the potential of storytelling in Ivory Coast.



Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film “The Human Voice” follows Tilda Swinton’s nameless character as she first buys an axe and then has a phone conversation at home with her ex-lover as she rummages through objects. Another Almodovar film on the program, “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” brings his usual suspects in its cast and is a delightful mix of kitsch, black comedy and farce as well as melodrama.



“Forest – I See You Everywhere” by Bence Fliegauf is set over one night in various apartments and tells seven hypnotic stories that become increasingly intense until they culminate in a psychological kaleidoscope.



“Writing with Fire” by Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas follows India’s only news network run by Dalit women.



Amalia Ulman’s “El Planeta” tells the dark humor story of a mother and daughter. The director, writer, and producer of the film, Ulman shares the lead with her real-life mother, Ale Ulman.



“Mr. Bachmann and His Class” by Maria Speth and “Suzanna Andler” by Benoît Jacquot are the last two films in the screening.



Tickets for the May screenings are on sale on passo.com.tr.