Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory

ISTANBUL

The Presidential Communications Directorate is hosting an exhibition to commemorate the March 18 Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs' Memorial Day on Monday.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun will launch the "Goodbye Exhibition" ('Allahaısmarladık Sergisi' in Turkish) at 9:30 a.m. (0630GMT) at Istanbul's historic Sirkeci Train Station.

Curated by Seyit Ahmet Sılay to capture the essence of the war, the exhibition will showcase authentic objects belonging to the times of the Gallipoli Campaign that led to the groundbreaking national victory.

The collection, which includes many valuable artifacts such as medical supplies, military uniforms, emotional war letters, medals, weapons and souvenirs, will take visitors on a journey through time.