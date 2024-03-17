Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory

Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory

ISTANBUL
Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory

The Presidential Communications Directorate is hosting an exhibition to commemorate the March 18 Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs' Memorial Day on Monday.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun will launch the "Goodbye Exhibition" ('Allahaısmarladık Sergisi' in Turkish) at 9:30 a.m. (0630GMT) at Istanbul's historic Sirkeci Train Station.

Curated by Seyit Ahmet Sılay to capture the essence of the war, the exhibition will showcase authentic objects belonging to the times of the Gallipoli Campaign that led to the groundbreaking national victory.

The collection, which includes many valuable artifacts such as medical supplies, military uniforms, emotional war letters, medals, weapons and souvenirs, will take visitors on a journey through time.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory

Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory

    Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory

  2. Erdoğan says Türkiye poised to ascend as global power

    Erdoğan says Türkiye poised to ascend as global power

  3. 70 pct of Syrians need aid as war enters 14th year

    70 pct of Syrians need aid as war enters 14th year

  4. MHP leader urges Erdoğan to continue after 'finale' remarks

    MHP leader urges Erdoğan to continue after 'finale' remarks

  5. Türkiye says it won’t recognize Crimea annexation

    Türkiye says it won’t recognize Crimea annexation
Recommended
Erdoğan says Türkiye poised to ascend as global power

Erdoğan says Türkiye poised to ascend as global power
MHP leader urges Erdoğan to continue after finale remarks

MHP leader urges Erdoğan to continue after 'finale' remarks
Türkiye says it won’t recognize Crimea annexation

Türkiye says it won’t recognize Crimea annexation
Ministry unveils tech hub project at former Istanbul airport

Ministry unveils tech hub project at former Istanbul airport
Turkish scientist makes ‘best doctors in US’ list again

Turkish scientist makes ‘best doctors in US’ list again
THY unveils heightened entry checks set by 5 Latin American countries

THY unveils heightened entry checks set by 5 Latin American countries
WORLD 70 pct of Syrians need aid as war enters 14th year

70 pct of Syrians need aid as war enters 14th year

A vast majority of people in war-torn Syria do not have still access basic humanitarian supplies as the civil war enters its 14th year, the United Nations has said.
ECONOMY Rate on credit card cash advances increased

Rate on credit card cash advances increased

The Central Bank has raised the monthly maximum interest rate on credit card cash withdrawals from 4.42 percent to 5 percent.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿