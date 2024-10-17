Istanbul Encyclopedia now available online

Istanbul Encyclopedia now available online

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Encyclopedia now available online

The printed volumes of Reşad Ekrem Koçu’s “Istanbul Encyclopedia” and thousands of related archival sources have been digitized and are now online.

The website, istanbulansiklopedisi.org, offers access to the printed volumes of Koçu’s Istanbul Encyclopedia and thousands of related documents. Bringing together over 40,000 digitized documents, this online platform incorporates published encyclopedia articles and a body of archival material that forms the basis for subsequent volumes. It provides an opportunity to trace and explore the visual and textual connections between various sources.

The website is launched as an output of the Koçu and Istanbul Encyclopedia Archive project, following the exhibition “No Further Records” and an e-publication of the same title. Blending common facts with unusual accounts, the Istanbul Encyclopedia — and the relevance of the knowledge it entails — is worthy of further scrutiny.

The Istanbul Encyclopedia is a comprehensive work to which historian and novelist Koçu (1905-1975) devoted most of his life, yet never completed. Koçu set out to create, in his own words, the “grand register” of Istanbul in 1944 and continued his extensive study throughout his life. Originally planned to be published in 24 volumes, the encyclopedia’s first 11 volumes up to the letter G were printed intermittently until 1973.

From streets to architectural structures, from important or common people and the customs of the city to historical events and urban legends, numerous subjects were recorded through story-like narratives and illustrations. A collaborative work of esteemed historians, literary scholars, academics, and artists of the period, the Istanbul Encyclopedia presents a unique blend of the tezkire [biographical anthology] tradition and Western encyclopedism. It is not merely a reference source, a compilation of testimonies, or a massive effort to include everything about Istanbul, but also an extraordinary work that constructs a unique image or idea of the city.

Witnessing the transformation of Istanbul from the capital of the Ottoman Empire into a province of the Republic of Turkey, Koçu depicted the city with the everyday and mundane, registering all sorts of topics from accidents and murders to tourists, waiters, coffeehouses, and hammams. The encyclopedia was published from the article “Aba” to “Gökçınar [Mehmed]” during Koçu’s lifetime and has become increasingly popular among historians and researchers from the 1990s onwards, as it offers different perspectives beyond official historical narratives.

The extensive material that Koçu compiled, edited, and drafted for future volumes came to light when the archive was acquired by Kadir Has University in 2018. Comprising over 40,000 documents, the archive is a kind of “media archeology laboratory” considering the insight it provides into Koçu’s working methods and the production of a multi-volume and multi-authored publication with limited means in the second half of the 20th century.

A diverse range of sources — including photographs, illustrations, excerpts, drafts of articles planned to be featured in volumes G-Z, early versions of select articles in printed volumes and independent texts suggesting that Koçu had also compiled articles based on the material — details the complex and multi-layered process of the encyclopedia’s formation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for victory plan

Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

    Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

  2. Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Hasina

    Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Hasina

  3. Israel faces criticism from European countries over its campaign in Lebanon

    Israel faces criticism from European countries over its campaign in Lebanon

  4. Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

    Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

  5. Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month

    Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month
Recommended
China aquariums fake whale shark flops with angry visitors

China aquarium's 'fake' whale shark flops with angry visitors
Egypts long-delayed mega-museum opens in a trial run

Egypt's long-delayed mega-museum opens in a trial run
Midyat sees tourism boom in autumn

Midyat sees tourism boom in autumn
Han sells 1 mln books after Nobel win

Han sells 1 mln books after Nobel win
AI in focus at worlds biggest book fair

AI in focus at world's biggest book fair
Jimi Hendrix memorabilia to go on sale in London

Jimi Hendrix memorabilia to go on sale in London
WORLD Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for victory plan

Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

President Volodymyr Zelensky told allies Thursday Ukraine must be in a position of strength before any peace talks with Russia, as he presented his "victory plan" to EU leaders and NATO defence chiefs in Brussels.

ECONOMY Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

The 15th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum commenced in Istanbul on Thursday, featuring high-level officials from Türkiye and Arab countries.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿