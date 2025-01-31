Istanbul Diplomatic Club established to bridge diplomacy and business

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul Diplomatic Club has been officially established with the aim of strengthening the much-needed bridge between diplomacy, business, finance, and media by leveraging Istanbul’s strategic location and its role as an international business hub.

The club is chaired by Mehmet Öğütçü, a former diplomat and internationally recognized authority in diplomacy, energy, and investment. Öğütçü has held senior positions at the OECD, British Gas, and Invensys, and currently serves as the Chairman of Global Resources Partners.

The Executive Director of the Club is Kahraman Halisçelik, who brings extensive experience in international diplomacy, politics, and global media. Former Press Adviser to previous Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Halisçelik currently serves as the Istanbul based non governmental organization President of the Bizim Dünyamız Foundation.

Leadership and Vision

The Istanbul Diplomatic Club boasts a robust governance structure composed of influential figures with successful backgrounds in diplomacy, business, and media.


Club Chairman Mehmet Öğütçü outlined the club’s vision as follows:

“Istanbul’s geopolitical significance, business heritage, and rich history position it as a global hub for diplomacy and commerce. At the Istanbul Diplomatic Club, we aim to bring together stakeholders from diplomacy, defense, finance, and business in a results-oriented approach, offering innovative solutions to strategic challenges and fostering business opportunities through backdoor diplomacy and dialogue. The club will be a unique platform where not only ideas but also tangible projects and forward-looking initiatives take shape.”

Kahraman Halisçelik: “Diplomacy and Business Must Work Together”

The Club’s Executive Director, Kahraman Halisçelik, emphasized its importance:

“The world is on the brink of significant changes. Modern diplomacy is no longer limited to intergovernmental relations. Business, media, and civil society are integral parts of this process. The Istanbul Diplomatic Club will be a unique platform where these actors can come together, collaborate, have conversations and form partnerships.”

Key Features of the Governance Model


• Participatory and Transparent Management: Representatives from various regions worldwide and Turkey actively participate in decision-making processes in diplomacy, business, finance, defense, and media.
• Multi-Sector Approach: The Club aims to develop holistic solutions to global challenges with contributions from experts and leaders across diverse sectors.
• Opportunities for Young Leaders: The Club welcomes new-generation diplomats, businesspeople, and media representatives, contributing to laying the foundation for a forward-looking vision.

The Istanbul Diplomatic Club aims to develop strategic partnerships with similar institutions internationally on a mutually beneficial basis.

The Club aspires to be an effective, independent, and productive actor not only in Turkey but also in regional and global matters. Its upcoming events and projects in foreign policy, business, energy, defense, and investment are expected to reinforce this vision.

Focus Areas for 2025

The Club’s 2025 agenda includes critical topics such as the reconstruction of Syria and Ukraine, the development of a new security architecture in Europe and the Middle East, anticipated transformations and crises in trade, investment, and technology during the Trump era, the future of Iran, energy and climate change, and how diplomacy will evolve in the future.

