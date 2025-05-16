Istanbul Digital Art Festival to take place at AKM

ISTANBUL

The 5th edition of the Istanbul Digital Art Festival (IDAF) will be held at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) between June 11 and 15.

Organized with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and with the state-run Anadolu Agency as its global communication partner, the festival will bring together prominent names in digital art from both Türkiye and abroad.

Making its preview in Paris, IDAF is Türkiye’s first and only international digital art festival. This year’s theme is “Connecting.”

The festival will showcase works by 80 national and international digital artists. It will also feature children’s and youth workshops, theater shows, digital performances, robot shows, panels and audiovisual performances.

Artistic direction is by Esra Özkan and the curatorial team includes Rahim Ünlü, Samed Karagöz, Niyazi Erdoğan, Evgeniya Romanidi and Türkiye’s first AI curator, Avind.

Open to everyone and free of charge, the festival will offer masterclasses, theater performances, visual and sound art shows, as well as a variety of panels and workshops.