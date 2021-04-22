Istanbul Design Biennial to close with 'not quite a finissage!'

  • April 22 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul Design Biennial to close with 'not quite a finissage!'

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Design Biennial to close with not quite a finissage

The 5th Istanbul Design Biennial will conclude with a day-long closing event “Not quite a finissage!” on April 24.

It is a day-long event, which marks a closure while opening new works to the public at the same time. The event will be focused on the research projects displayed in the “Library of Land and Sea” and will also encompass many surprises reflecting the spirit of this edition.

“Not quite a finissage!” puts forward ideas and projects that encourage us to rethink practices of care and civility at this critical moment in time and to collectively build new systems and structures for reconnecting.

It presents projects by an international lineup of designers, architects and artists, whose work adopts sensitive, diplomatic and sometimes therapeutic functions, with the aim of connecting us with one another but also with the world around us. Seeking to define a new role for design based on empathy, this event interrogates how we relate emotionally with other species and bodies: biological, geological, mineral and mechanic.

The program will comprise talks, walks, performances and screenings from an international lineup of designers and artists including Dele Adeyemo, Ibiye Camp and Dámaso Randulfe, Black Athena Collective, Counterspace, Linda Schilling Cuellar, Dansbana!, Sophie Krier & Eric Wong, Aslıhan Demirtaş, FRAUD, Ilana Harris-Babou, Ayşenaz Toker and Merve Tuna, Anna Puigjaner – MAIO in collaboration with Alina Abouelenin, BUREAU, Pelin Tan & Vivien Sansour & Luigi Coppola, Orkan Telhan with elii, theOtherDada, TiriLab, Aslı Uludağ and many more.

Co-hosted with the Design Museum and Het Nieuwe Instituut and in collaboration with calling “Not quite a finissage!” will be shared through İKSV’s YouTube channel as well as the websites of the Design Museum and Het Nieuwe Instituut.

Turkey, Istanbul Design Biennial, Art, exhibition, culture,

TURKEY Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan FMs to meet in Istanbul

Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan FMs to meet in Istanbul

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces three-day holiday curfew

    Turkey announces three-day holiday curfew

  2. Opposition’s claims on $128 billion Central Bank reserves untrue: Erdoğan

    Opposition’s claims on $128 billion Central Bank reserves untrue: Erdoğan

  3. Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

    Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

  4. Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

    Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

  5. Prosecutor launches probe against CHP official for ‘threatening’ Erdoğan

    Prosecutor launches probe against CHP official for ‘threatening’ Erdoğan
Recommended
Works ongoing to restore mosque in ancient city of Beçin

Works ongoing to restore mosque in ancient city of Beçin
Ancient castle under threat of quarry

Ancient castle under threat of quarry
Cant eat out In locked down Paris, a chef can come to you

Can't eat out? In locked down Paris, a chef can come to you
Roman-era street discovered in Turkey

Roman-era street discovered in Turkey
Lute makes comeback on Iran music scene

Lute makes comeback on Iran music scene
Newly detected fish-dwelling parasite named after Turkey’s Adana province

Newly detected fish-dwelling parasite named after Turkey’s Adana province
WORLD US announces probe into Minneapolis police

US announces probe into Minneapolis police

The U.S. Justice Department announced on April 21 an investigation into the Minneapolis police, a day after a white former officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd, signaling the Biden administration’s intention to use federal powers to clean up systemic police abuse.
ECONOMY Turkish Banking Association elects new chairman

Turkish Banking Association elects new chairman

The Turkish Banking Association (TBB) on April 21 elected Alpaslan Çakar, the general manager of Ziraat Bank, as its new chairman.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül wins European championship

Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül wins European championship

Olympic champion Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül on April 22 won gold in the 2021 European Championships in Warsaw.