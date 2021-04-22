Istanbul Design Biennial to close with 'not quite a finissage!'

ISTANBUL

The 5th Istanbul Design Biennial will conclude with a day-long closing event “Not quite a finissage!” on April 24.

It is a day-long event, which marks a closure while opening new works to the public at the same time. The event will be focused on the research projects displayed in the “Library of Land and Sea” and will also encompass many surprises reflecting the spirit of this edition.

“Not quite a finissage!” puts forward ideas and projects that encourage us to rethink practices of care and civility at this critical moment in time and to collectively build new systems and structures for reconnecting.

It presents projects by an international lineup of designers, architects and artists, whose work adopts sensitive, diplomatic and sometimes therapeutic functions, with the aim of connecting us with one another but also with the world around us. Seeking to define a new role for design based on empathy, this event interrogates how we relate emotionally with other species and bodies: biological, geological, mineral and mechanic.

The program will comprise talks, walks, performances and screenings from an international lineup of designers and artists including Dele Adeyemo, Ibiye Camp and Dámaso Randulfe, Black Athena Collective, Counterspace, Linda Schilling Cuellar, Dansbana!, Sophie Krier & Eric Wong, Aslıhan Demirtaş, FRAUD, Ilana Harris-Babou, Ayşenaz Toker and Merve Tuna, Anna Puigjaner – MAIO in collaboration with Alina Abouelenin, BUREAU, Pelin Tan & Vivien Sansour & Luigi Coppola, Orkan Telhan with elii, theOtherDada, TiriLab, Aslı Uludağ and many more.

Co-hosted with the Design Museum and Het Nieuwe Instituut and in collaboration with calling “Not quite a finissage!” will be shared through İKSV’s YouTube channel as well as the websites of the Design Museum and Het Nieuwe Instituut.