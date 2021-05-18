Istanbul dams record highest water level in a year: Data

  • May 18 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul dams record highest water level in a year: Data

ISTANBUL
Istanbul dams record highest water level in a year: Data

The recent rainfalls have been good news for Turkey’s most crowded metropolis Istanbul, as the province was troubled by drought fears earlier this year.

Water levels in the dams supplying the city have finally reached 90 percent thanks to precipitation.

Data from the Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (İSKİ) showed that the rise in the water level reached 3 percent in one month.

It was at just 19.1 percent at the beginning of 2021 when the city’s water supplies were at alarmingly low levels but increased by more than three times in three months.

Istanbul relies on dams, ponds

According to the same data, the capacity rate in Elmalı Dam reached 89.46 percent.

With this level, the capacity rate at Elmalı Dam increased by 9 percent compared to last year.

The city relies on dams and large ponds for water for its more than 16 million inhabitants.

These dams have the overall capacity of storing up to 868.6 million cubic meters of water, and the city consumes 2.9 million cubic meters of water on average per day.

Weather,

ECONOMY Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey emerges from long lockdown

    Turkey emerges from long lockdown

  2. Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

    Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

  3. Turkey speeds up diplomatic efforts to stop Israeli aggression

    Turkey speeds up diplomatic efforts to stop Israeli aggression

  4. Turkish delegation visits Russia to discuss vaccines, tourism

    Turkish delegation visits Russia to discuss vaccines, tourism

  5. Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn

    Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn
Recommended
Turkey neutralizes PKKs ringleader

Turkey neutralizes PKK's ringleader
Erdoğan says Biden has ’bloody hands’ for backing Israel

Erdoğan says Biden has ’bloody hands’ for backing Israel
Ex-Turkish presidential contender forms new political party

Ex-Turkish presidential contender forms new political party
Turkey blasts unfounded Austrian statement

Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement
Turkey leads Europe in youth population but aging concerns linger

Turkey leads Europe in youth population but aging concerns linger
Turkey’s only Kite Museum regales visitors

Turkey’s only Kite Museum regales visitors
Student applies to Ombudsman after not getting her awards

Student applies to Ombudsman after not getting her awards
WORLD Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Indian variants: Study

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Indian variants: Study

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines should remain highly effective against two coronavirus variants first identified in India, according to new research carried out by U.S. scientists.
ECONOMY Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

The window of opportunity for reaching net zero emissions by mid-century is narrowing unless the world radically changes the way energy is produced, used and transported, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on May 18.
SPORTS Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş seized the Turkish Süper Lig title for the 16th time on May 15 night with a 2-1 win away to Göztepe, clinching the title on goal difference ahead of its Istanbul rival Galatasaray in a tense end to the season.