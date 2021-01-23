Istanbul court revokes acquittal of 9 in Gezi trial

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

An Istanbul court on Jan. 22 overturned the acquittal of nine defendants, including businessman Osman Kavala, in a case regarding Gezi Park events of 2013 that led to nationwide protests.

The 3rd Criminal Chamber of Istanbul Regional Court of Appeals made its decision on appeals against the acquittal ruling by the 30th Heavy Penal Court in Istanbul.

It decided to revoke the verdict of acquittal and ordered sending relevant files to a court of first instance for review and adjudgment.

On Feb. 20, 2020, the 30th Heavy Penal Court in Istanbul ruled to acquit the defendants, citing lack of tangible evidence as the reason.

In the summer of 2013, a small number of demonstrations in Istanbul’s Gezi Park grew into a nationwide wave of protests against the government that left eight protesters and a police officer dead.

The government later said the protests were orchestrated by FETÖ terror group members, who had infiltrated the police and courts.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.