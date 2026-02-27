Istanbul caps bus speeds to boost passenger safety

ISTANBUL
In a bid to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents, Istanbul authorities have introduced a maximum speed limit of 70 kilometers per hour for buses operated by the General Directorate of Istanbul Electric Tramway and Tunnel Enterprises (İETT) and privately run public buses.

 

The measure, announced by the Istanbul Municipality, came into effect as of today and is supported by a newly implemented digital monitoring system designed to track vehicle speeds in real time.

 

Under the updated system, speed data from buses will be recorded electronically and monitored instantly. Any breach of the 70-kilometer-per-hour cap will automatically generate a violation report in the name of the responsible personnel.

 

These reports will be formally logged and assessed by relevant units as part of institutional oversight procedures. Drivers have also been formally reminded of their obligations concerning traffic regulations, passenger safety and corporate responsibility.

 

Officials emphasized that excessive speed has been identified as a primary contributing factor in recent bus accidents. While critics argue that the decision may prolong commute times, authorities note that the actual difference is negligible. Covering a 10-kilometer stretch at 100 kilometers per hour takes six minutes, whereas traveling the same distance at 70 kilometers per hour requires eight minutes and 34 seconds — a marginal time difference not worth risking passenger lives for.

 

Given Istanbul’s chronic congestion and dense vehicle population, city buses typically operate at 30-40 kilometers per hour in urban corridors due to short stop intervals and heavy traffic. The higher speeds in question largely occur on highways.

