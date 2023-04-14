Istanbul bookstore awarded at London Book Fair

The London Book Fair, the largest spring book trade and publishing event in the world, has announced the winners for the International Excellence Awards 2023, with a bookstore from Istanbul taking home an award.

Minoa, located in the Akaretler neighborhood, was announced the winner of the coveted Bookstore of the Year Award, which the judges highlighted as an exemplary bookstore and a “must-see” tourist attraction in Istanbul.

The panel agreed that Minoa is “a labor of love, serving their community through a team and valued by both Minoa’s owners and its customers.” The bookstore was also praised for its event space, cafe and used-book library.

Meanwhile, Bloomsbury Publishing from the United Kingdom was the inaugural winner of the Sustainability Initiative Award, introduced this year.

Following their International Excellence Awards shortlisting in 2022, during which they received a Special Commendation, Macmillan Audio from the United States, in its part, has bagged the Audiobook Publisher Award for 2023.

Returning to the U.K., this year’s Inclusivity in Publishing Award has been handed to Bonnier Books, which marks the second time the publisher has picked up the award, following their win in 2020.

The London Book Fair is the global marketplace for rights negotiation and the sale and distribution of content across print, audio, TV, film and digital channels. It will take place between April 18-20 at Olympia London.

