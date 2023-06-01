Istanbul beaches prepare for summer season

ISTANBUL

With the approaching of the summer season, many people have started their search to plan a vacation according to their budget, particularly some spots in Istanbul accessible by public transportation, such as Adalar, Kilyos and Şile, are making their final preparations for their customers.

In the luxury hotels located in the popular holiday destinations in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions, the cost of even a three or four-day holiday is quite high.

After adding the fee of plane and bus tickets or considering the fuel costs, daily activities become more attractive for many people.

Even though the air temperatures have not yet reached the desired figures for vacationers, the beaches in and around Istanbul are starting to open as of this weekend.

Especially some beaches in the Princes’ Islands and Kilyos and Şile, Istanbul’s northern regions that can be reached by public transport in Istanbul, have accelerated final preparations for their visitors.

The entrance fees of the beaches start from 100 Turkish Liras per person and go up to 650 liras. Eskibağ Beach, located in Büyükada, one of the Prince’s Islands, is among those who set the new season tariffs and demands 100 liras per person both on weekdays and weekends. At Yörükalı Beach, which has been serving in Büyükada for many years, the entrance fee per person is 250 liras on weekdays and 300 liras on weekends.

Maya Beach in Şile has set 300 liras for the entrance to the beach on weekdays. The same business has set a tariff of 450 liras for the VIP section on weekdays and 650 liras for the weekend.

Most beaches will be opened with the education summer break.

Free areas such as the German Bay in Heybeliada are also frequent destinations for people seeking to take a daily vacation.

In addition to sea holidays, for those who are looking for alternatives such as visiting promenades, Şile, Ağva and Polonezköy also offer holidaymakers the opportunity to tour the region.

While car rental prices are quite high compared to last year, the cost of a car rental is 1,000 liras for a car rented on a Saturday. As the class and comfort of the vehicle increases, the price can also exceed 2,000 liras.

A tourism representative noted that prices will increase by between 20 and 30 percent with the Eid al-Adha holiday.