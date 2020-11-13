Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

  • November 13 2020 15:12:22

Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

ISTANBUL
Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

Istanbul, the country’s largest city by population, has banned smoking on 125 streets, 93 avenues, 84 squares and all public transport spots as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Istanbul, which Health Minister Fahrettin Koca recently said accounted for 40 percent of all coronavirus cases in Turkey, is not the only city in the country that introduced such a restriction.

The interior minister earlier this week sent a circular to all 81 provinces, saying that a smoking ban would be introduced in “areas like avenues, streets and stops where citizens are crowded.”

A number of provinces, including the capital Ankara, already embarked on the ban as the number of COVID-19 patients started to pick up in the past weeks.

Police teams conducted inspections on Istanbul’s popular İstiklal Avenue with help from drones hovering above to enforce the smoking ban.

They warned the people taking a stroll along the busy avenue in Turkish and English public announcement about the face mask rule and the smoking ban.

The police officers handed out masks to those who did not have one and fined people 900 Turkish Liras (around $117) who failed to observe the smoking ban.

Residents across the city partially adhered to the smoking ban, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

In the main square of the Esenyurt district, some heeded the ban while others continued to smoke on the benches and while walking on the streets.

The scene was not very different in the Bakırköy, Zeytinburnu and Güngören districts of the mega city, according to Anadolu Agency with people partially complying with the smoking ban.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan vows to boost Turkish defense industry

    Erdoğan vows to boost Turkish defense industry

  2. How Biden could change Turkey’s ties with Greece, EU

    How Biden could change Turkey’s ties with Greece, EU

  3. Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir

    Earthquake fear skyrockets prices of prefabricated houses in İzmir

  4. Health minister Koca speaks to Turkish-German scientists behind vaccine

    Health minister Koca speaks to Turkish-German scientists behind vaccine

  5. Turkey ready to discuss technical concerns of US over S-400s: Defense minister

    Turkey ready to discuss technical concerns of US over S-400s: Defense minister
Recommended
Number of patients in critical condition on the rise: Minister

Number of patients in critical condition on the rise: Minister
Kanuni drillship sets sail for Black Sea

Kanuni drillship sets sail for Black Sea
CHP to open offices in 5 more countries

CHP to open offices in 5 more countries

Turkey, Russia launch talks for Karabakh peace mission

Turkey, Russia launch talks for Karabakh peace mission
Düzce quake victims commemorated 21 years on

Düzce quake victims commemorated 21 years on
Health minister Koca speaks to Turkish-German scientists behind vaccine

Health minister Koca speaks to Turkish-German scientists behind vaccine
WORLD At least 100 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya: UN

At least 100 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya: UN

At least 100 migrants died in a "devastating" shipwreck on Nov. 12 off the Libyan coast, the United Nations said, the latest in a spate of migrant vessel sinkings in the central Mediterranean.
ECONOMY Industrial output keeps recovering in September

Industrial output keeps recovering in September

Turkey's industrial production continued to improve in September thanks to the period of normalization from the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s statistical authority reported on Nov. 13. 
SPORTS Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15

Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15

After a nine-year break, Formula 1 is once again heading to Istanbul for the eighth Turkish Grand Prix on Nov. 15. 