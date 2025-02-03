Istanbul, Ankara brace for snowfall amid cold snap

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is bracing for a significant drop in temperatures, with meteorologists predicting snowfall to hit both the metropolis and the capital Ankara within this week.

 

After a stretch of unusually warm, spring-like weather, the country will experience a sudden temperature drop of 6 to 12 degrees Celsius starting Feb. 4. According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, temperatures will initially drop in the northern and western regions, with central and eastern Türkiye experiencing the chill a little later.

 

According to Istanbul’s disaster coordination center, the megacity will come under the influence of the Siberian cold wave starting Feb. 4, with temperatures falling below zero on Feb. 5 and 6.

 

The province is expected to experience snowfall midweek, especially in higher-altitude areas, with snow depths potentially reaching 10 to 20 centimeters. The center’s statement stressed that authorities are closely monitoring the situation to minimize disruptions to daily life and mitigate the snowstorm's impact.

 

Noting that daytime highs are likely to barely reach 5 degrees Celsius since Feb. 4, Istanbul Governor’s Office also warned residents of potential disruptions from heavy snowfall and severe cold.

 

Meanwhile, Ankara will also see a major shift in weather, with snowfall and a mix of rain and snow expected to hit the capital beginning Feb. 4. According to the weather bureau, snowfall is expected to intensify by Feb. 5 across the province.

 

The temperatures are expected to range from minus 4 to 11 degrees Celsius across the city throughout the week.

 

Snowstorms are also expected to affect the interior of the Black Sea region throughout the week, with transportation to plateaus and villages likely to be disrupted at times.

 

In the western city of İzmir, temperatures are expected to range from 2 to 17 degrees Celsius throughout the week, with heavy rain anticipated to hit the city on Feb. 4.

 

Similarly, the Mediterranean province of Antalya is expected to experience mostly partly cloudy weather during the week, with temperatures reaching up to 19 degrees.

