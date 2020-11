Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Airport saw the highest number of flights in Europe from Nov. 18 to 26, according to the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol) on Nov. 28.

The airport saw an average of 500 flights daily during the period, according to the Eurocontrol data.

It saw 506 flights on Nov. 25 and 494 flights yesterday. The number of flights is expected to be 590 today.