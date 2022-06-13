Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

  • June 13 2022 07:00:00

Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

Istanbul Airport has been ranked as the second busiest airport in Europe, with 1,247 daily flights between June 2 and June 8, according to data from Eurocontrol.

Flights at Istanbul Airport increased by 2 percent (19) from the previous week. Traffic at the airport mostly comprised of flights by Turkish Airlines, IndiGo and Red Wings, the agency said.

Amsterdam was the airport with the highest number of departure and arrival flights at 1,281 between June 2 and June 8, while Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) ranked third at 1,236 flights.

Three European airports, Amsterdam, Istanbul and Paris CDG, joined the Top10 Global airports, Eurocontrol said.

Turkish Airlines was among the top 10 operations in the said week. The national flag carrier operated 1,373 daily flights on June 2 - June 3, while EasyJet topped the list with 1,586 flights.

Turkey claimed the sixth spot in the top 10 states list with daily 3,006 flights, with Germany ranking first with 4,974 flights.

The daily average number of flights in Turkey reached 89 percent of the pre-pandemic level, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) said in a statement, citing Eurocontrol data.

The highest increase in flights from the previous week was for Germany-Turkey at 15 percent, while the increase in the Russia-Turkey pair was 10 percent.

Across Europe, 29,027 daily flights on average were operated between June 2 and June 8, corresponding to 85 percent of 2019 levels, Eurocontrol said.

ARTS & LIFE Emre Şener among composers in ‘200 Pieces’ project

Emre Şener among composers in ‘200 Pieces’ project
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 24 Turkish universities enter global higher education list

    Some 24 Turkish universities enter global higher education list

  2. Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight

    Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight

  3. Rainfalls and flooding hit Ankara as expert warns of new downpours

    Rainfalls and flooding hit Ankara as expert warns of new downpours

  4. More neighborhoods to be closed to foreigners, says minister

    More neighborhoods to be closed to foreigners, says minister

  5. President Erdoğan vows continued investment in Turkey’s eastern provinces

    President Erdoğan vows continued investment in Turkey’s eastern provinces
Recommended
Resurging inflation puts Fed on track for more big rate hikes

Resurging inflation puts Fed on track for more big rate hikes
Norway to label products from Israeli settlements

Norway to label products from Israeli settlements
Fiscal discipline will be maintained, vows minister

Fiscal discipline will be maintained, vows minister
Construction costs rise 107 percent

Construction costs rise 107 percent
ILO adds health and safety to workers’ fundamental rights

ILO adds health and safety to workers’ fundamental rights
Sanctions-hit Iran, Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation deal

Sanctions-hit Iran, Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation deal
WORLD Turks, Lebanese among 7 dead in Italy helicopter crash

Turks, Lebanese among 7 dead in Italy helicopter crash

Seven bodies were found Saturday in the wreckage of a helicopter that disappeared in the mountains of northern Italy two days ago, with no survivors, emergency services said.

ECONOMY Construction costs rise 107 percent

Construction costs rise 107 percent

The construction cost index increased by 106.6 percent in April from a year earlier, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed.

SPORTS Football’s lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside

Football’s lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside

A semi-automated offside system could be used at this year’s World Cup with the International Football Association Board, the guardian of the laws of the game, set to discuss the introduction of the technology in Doha today.