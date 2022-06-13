Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Airport has been ranked as the second busiest airport in Europe, with 1,247 daily flights between June 2 and June 8, according to data from Eurocontrol.

Flights at Istanbul Airport increased by 2 percent (19) from the previous week. Traffic at the airport mostly comprised of flights by Turkish Airlines, IndiGo and Red Wings, the agency said.

Amsterdam was the airport with the highest number of departure and arrival flights at 1,281 between June 2 and June 8, while Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) ranked third at 1,236 flights.

Three European airports, Amsterdam, Istanbul and Paris CDG, joined the Top10 Global airports, Eurocontrol said.

Turkish Airlines was among the top 10 operations in the said week. The national flag carrier operated 1,373 daily flights on June 2 - June 3, while EasyJet topped the list with 1,586 flights.

Turkey claimed the sixth spot in the top 10 states list with daily 3,006 flights, with Germany ranking first with 4,974 flights.

The daily average number of flights in Turkey reached 89 percent of the pre-pandemic level, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) said in a statement, citing Eurocontrol data.

The highest increase in flights from the previous week was for Germany-Turkey at 15 percent, while the increase in the Russia-Turkey pair was 10 percent.

Across Europe, 29,027 daily flights on average were operated between June 2 and June 8, corresponding to 85 percent of 2019 levels, Eurocontrol said.