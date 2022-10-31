Istanbul Airport busiest in Europe in third quarter

ISTANBUL

Istanbul was the busiest European airport and the only major European hub whose passenger volumes exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe).

Its passenger traffic increased by 3 percent from the third quarter of 2019 and rose nearly 56.1 percent when compared to the third quarter of 2021.

London-Heathrow came second followed by Paris-CDG.

“Volumes increased by 187.1 percent and 83 percent respectively for the British and French hubs compared to the third quarter last year – standing at -18.4 percent and -19.9 percent, respectively, below pre-pandemic - the third quarter of 2019 - levels,” AIC Europe said.

Capacity restrictions limited passenger traffic growth at Amsterdam-Schiphol, up 54.1 percent, and Frankfurt, up 62.3 percent, compared to the third quarter last year.

“The Dutch and German hubs came in 4th and 5th position, with volumes for both remaining below 20 percent when compared to pre-pandemic levels,” it said.

Passenger traffic across the European airport network increased by 61 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.



“International passenger traffic – up 84 percent- drove the surge as largely unrestricted cross-border travel led to a boom in leisure and VFR travel over the peak summer months. Domestic passenger traffic, up 14 percent, expanded at a lower but still dynamic pace,” AIC Europe said.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels, passenger traffic in the third quarter stood 12 percent lower, a significant improvement over the second (down 17 percent) and the first quarters (down 39 percent).