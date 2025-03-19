Israel's new attacks on Gaza ‘just the beginning’: Netanyahu

TEL AVIV

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said resuming the genocide in the Gaza Strip is “just the beginning,” warning that future negotiations will occur “under fire.”

The Israeli army abruptly pounded Gaza earlier Tuesday, killing more than 420 victims, injuring more than 560, and broke a ceasefire agreement that took effect Jan. 19.

Images showed that the majority of the victims were civilians, including women and children, whose homes were bombed during the night.

In a televised address aired by Israel’s public broadcaster, Netanyahu claimed, “We had extended the ceasefire for weeks even though we had not received hostages in return.”

“We sent delegations to Doha and accepted U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal, but Hamas rejected all offers,” he added.

Israeli media reported last Thursday that Witkoff had presented an updated proposal to both sides, offering the release of five Israeli captives for a 50-day truce, the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, humanitarian aid access and talks on the second phase of a three-phase ceasefire.

Hamas announced Friday that it accepted a mediators’ proposal, agreeing to release an Israeli-American soldier and four bodies of dual nationals as part of resuming phase-two negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap.

Netanyahu countered, “I warned Hamas that if it didn’t release our captives, we’d resume fighting -- and we have.”

Israel estimates that 59 Israelis are being held hostage in Gaza, with 24 still alive. In contrast, more than 9,500 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israeli jails, enduring torture, deprivation and medical neglect, which has claimed many lives, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights reports.

“This is just the beginning. From now on, we’ll act against Hamas with growing intensity, negotiating only under fire, and we’ll keep fighting to achieve all war goals,” said Netanyahu.

Hamas has 'not closed the door' on talks

Hamas is not shut the door on negotiations, an official from the Palestinian Islamist group said Wednesday, after Israel launched its most intense bombardment of Gaza since a Jan. 19 ceasefire.

"Hamas has not closed the door on negotiations but we insist there is no need for new agreements," Taher al-Nunu told AFP on the phone from Cairo, also calling for Israel to be forced to implement the ceasefire.

"There is no need for new agreements in light of the existing agreement signed by all parties," he added.

Under the ceasefire deal drafted under former U.S. president Joe Biden's administration, a second phase of the truce should have begun in early March.

The agreement stipulated that Israeli forces should withdraw from Gaza and that a more lasting ceasefire should take effect during a second phase.

"We have no conditions, but we demand that the occupation be compelled to immediately halt its aggression and war of extermination, and begin the second phase of negotiations," Nunu said.

He called on the international community to "take urgent action" to end the war, while accusing Israel of "violating the ceasefire agreement it signed".

19 killed in Israeli strikes overnight

Gaza's civil defense agency said Wednesday that 13 people had been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian territory since midnight.

Israel "carried out several air strikes... which resulted in the deaths of 13 people and wounded dozens, including women and children, in Khan Yunes and Gaza City", Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, told AFP.

The ceasefire’s first phase ended March 1, with Netanyahu refusing to enter the second phase, which required ending the war and withdrawing from Gaza fully -- terms Hamas insisted on.

While Tel Aviv cites the captives and perceived threats from Gaza as objectives, Israeli analysts linked the renewed genocide to Netanyahu’s push to pass a budget and avert his government’s collapse by late March.

By resuming the massacres, Netanyahu secured the return of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the coalition government, ensuring his far-right Jewish Power party’s support for a 2025 budget.

Protesters rally outside White House

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the White House on Tuesday to protest Israel’s renewed assault on Gaza and called for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

Wearing keffiyehs and carrying Palestinian flags, they chanted “Arms embargo now!” and “End this occupation now!” as they demanded action from the Trump administration.

Some carried banners saying “End all U.S. aid to Israel,” “Free Palestine,” “Release Mahmoud Khalil” and “US bombs are making doctors in Gaza do amputations without anesthesia.”

More than 48,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.