Israel’s Lapid begins 'historic' UAE trip

  • June 29 2021 09:11:00

Israel’s Lapid begins 'historic' UAE trip

JERUSALEM-Agence France-Presse
Israel’s Lapid begins historic UAE trip

Israel’s top diplomat Yair Lapid on June 29 began the first-ever official visit by an Israeli minister to the United Arab Emirates, after the two nations normalized ties in September.

Lapid tweeted a picture of himself from inside a plane, with the caption: "Taking off for a historic visit to the UAE."
Israeli ministers have previously visited the Gulf nation, but Lapid is the most senior Israeli to make the trip, and the first to travel on an official journey.

Since the normalization accord with the UAE was brokered by then U.S. president Donald Trump’s administration, Israel has signed a raft of deals with the UAE, ranging from tourism to aviation and financial services.

During his visit, Lapid will inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, as well as the Consulate General of Israel in Dubai.

"The Israeli delegation will land late morning at Abu Dhabi, and will be received by the minister of economic affairs at the foreign ministry," the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In March, a planned official visit by former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was cancelled due to a "dispute" with Jordan over the use of its airspace, according to Israeli officials.

Netanyahu, replaced as prime minister by Jewish nationalist Naftali Bennett in a coalition government cobbled together by Lapid, had already postponed a February visit to the UAE and Bahrain over coronavirus travel restrictions.

The normalization accords between Israel and the UAE, as well as Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, have been condemned by the Palestinians as they break with years of Arab League policy which has held that there should be no relations with Israel until it makes peace with the Palestinians.

ECONOMY Turkeys economic confidence improves in June

Turkey's economic confidence improves in June

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey closes borders to 6 countries to guard against new COVID-19 strains

    Turkey closes borders to 6 countries to guard against new COVID-19 strains

  2. Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization

    Turkey sets out rules for new phase in normalization

  3. Turkish tourism season opens amid ‘Delta’ concerns

    Turkish tourism season opens amid ‘Delta’ concerns

  4. Turkey to launch Türksat 6A satellite next year: Erdoğan

    Turkey to launch Türksat 6A satellite next year: Erdoğan

  5. Top court chair stresses on need for rule of law

    Top court chair stresses on need for rule of law
Recommended
Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown
US troops come under fire in Syria after strikes against Iran-backed militias

US troops come under fire in Syria after strikes against Iran-backed militias
Large fire rips through south London railway arch

Large fire rips through south London railway arch
French far-right falls short in regional elections ahead of presidential vote

French far-right falls short in regional elections ahead of presidential vote
US carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

US carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria
Australia battles several clusters in new pandemic phase

Australia battles several clusters in new pandemic phase
WORLD Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

More than 10 million Australians have been ordered into lockdown as coronavirus cases spread across the country, and Brisbane on June 29 became the fourth major city to issue stay-at-home orders.

ECONOMY Turkeys economic confidence improves in June

Turkey's economic confidence improves in June

Turkey’s economic confidence index posted a monthly increase in June, according to official data released on June 29.  
SPORTS Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.