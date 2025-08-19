Israel’s Gaza aggression marks a dark stain on history: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Israel’s inhumane policies of siege, starvation and mass punishment in Gaza that have claimed the lives of some 61,000 people mark a dark stain on history, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underlined, reiterating Türkiye’s commitment to continuing its assistance to Palestinians in these difficult days.

Erdoğan penned an article titled “Compassion Beyond Borders: The Alliance of Civilizations and Humanitarian Diplomacy” for Spain’s El Pais, to mark Aug. 19 World Humanitarian Day.

“Israel’s recent inhumane policies of siege, starvation and mass punishment in Gaza have trampled not only international law but also the conscience of humanity. The tragic loss of over 61,000 innocent lives and the displacement of more than 2 million individuals since Oct. 7, 2023, who are deprived of essential humanitarian needs, has marked a dark stain on history,” wrote Erdoğan.

Türkiye has thus far provided over 101,000 tons of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and has conducted a humanitarian mobilization valued at more than $40 million in support of UNRWA, or United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, Erdoğan informed.

“We shall persevere in our endeavours to remain actively engaged on the ground through all available means to ensure that the Palestinian people attain a future that is free, dignified and prosperous,” added the president.

Here are some excerpts from his article:

-Peace, security and shared prosperity can only be achieved through a spirit of cooperation grounded in mutual respect, justice and sincerity among peoples. Long-time friends standing at the two poles of the Mediterranean and members of two robust civilizations, Türkiye and Spain champion the same ideals. Today, along with our bilateral political relations, the momentum we have gained with Spain in the areas of economy, trade, energy and the defense industry is of strategic importance for Euro-Mediterranean stability.

-Spain stands among our most reliable allies within NATO. The Patriot Air Defense System, stationed in Adana, serves as a concrete and powerful testament to this. Spain's genuine support for our European Union (EU) accession process reflects the profundity of our shared objectives. We are committed to elevating this strategic partnership with firm measures, which we will jointly develop in response to regional and global challenges.

-Wars, famine, irregular migration and climate disasters have presented us with the most severe challenge in human history. Today, the harsh reality we face on World Humanitarian Day is that over 300 million people lack access to their most basic humanitarian needs. This is a truth that unsettles the conscience of humanity, urging the entire world to act with responsibility.

-As Türkiye, guided by the vast tradition of providing humanitarian aid rooted in our history, the helping hand we extend in every region — regardless of the identity or faith of the oppressed — is the strongest expression of our commitment to upholding human dignity and giving voice to the conscience of humanity. In this sense, Spain is also a strong partner in this conscientious stance with its long-standing tradition of humanitarian aid.

-Türkiye conducts humanitarian aid operations with devotion, in close cooperation with international organizations, not only in our immediate region, including Gaza, Syria and Lebanon, but also across a wide geography spanning from Asia to Africa, from the Middle East to the Balkans, and to Latin America.

-While the global crisis, geopolitical tensions and conflicts the world faces present challenges to our humanitarian aid initiatives, we remain steadfast in our commitment to these efforts in every region where they are required. For humanitarian aid transcends political considerations, it is fundamentally a matter of conscience.