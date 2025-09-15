Israel's expansionism poses greatest regional threat, says Fidan

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan identified Israel's expansionist policy as the region's primary challenge on Sunday, attributing it to two main drivers: territorial enlargement for a "Greater Israel" and efforts to weaken and divide neighboring states.

In an interview with Al Jazeera and Qatar TV, Fidan made the comments following a foreign ministers' meeting to prepare the agenda for the joint extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League.

"Syria is one such country, among others. We are in close contact with those countries as well—Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, and of course Syria," Fidan said, noting Türkiye's vigilant monitoring of attacks on Syria.

He traced Israel's regional strategy back to the occupation of Palestinian lands, which has escalated beyond Gaza's genocide to threaten broader areas.

Fidan called on the international community to address Israel's recent assaults and occupations against other Arab and Islamic nations, citing the latest strike on Doha as an example.

"We are not merely facing a Palestinian problem; we are also confronting Israeli expansionism. Once the problem is defined in these terms, Arab and Islamic countries must unite to develop solutions addressing this newly defined challenge," he emphasized.

While Israel's strikes on Syria have eased somewhat since the Assad era, they persist, Fidan noted, describing developments in southern Syria as "particularly dangerous."

"We believe that provoking social fault lines to create divisions in Syria would benefit neither Syria nor the region," he added.

Fidan advocated for bolstering regional security on more institutional grounds, insisting no nation should endanger another's safety.

He lambasted Israel's aggressive stance as antithetical to sovereignty and security, urging Arab, Islamic and global actors to not only recognize but mobilize against this core regional issue.

Fidan highlighted strong relations between Gulf states, Türkiye and the United States, but critiqued Washington's political framework for granting Israel a "special exception" that supersedes other partnerships.

"This has cost America influence and standing in the region, and it has created difficulties not only for its friends in the region but also for the U.S. itself," he said.

Fidan mentioned ongoing discussions by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkish officials with U.S. counterparts on Israel's crimes against humanity, civilian deaths, regional threats from expansionism and the near-collapse of the U.S.-led international system.

"We must acknowledge the structural constraints within the American political system that hinder decisive action," he added.

Türkiye deeply appreciates Qatar's mediation efforts and has backed them from the outset, Fidan stated.

As former intelligence chief and now foreign minister, he has collaborated closely with Qatar and intends to continue, commending Doha's push for a Gaza ceasefire.

"We strongly support these initiatives. Our Egyptian brothers also play a significant role in this matter. Qatar continues its mediation despite all risks, and what I especially appreciate is that even after this latest incident, Qatar has given a clear signal of continuing its mediation role—not with emotional reactions, but with the interest of the ummah and the region in mind," Fidan said.

He extended heartfelt condolences for Israel's attack on Doha, which killed five Hamas members, and affirmed Türkiye's solidarity with Qatar.

"Türkiye always stands with the people of Qatar. There is an unshakable bond between Türkiye and Qatar, and just as we have stood by Qatar in all its difficult times, we are once again by its side," Fidan declared.

Reaffirming condemnation of the strike, he signaled Ankara's preparedness for any required regional or international steps, standing resolutely with Qatar.