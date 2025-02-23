Israeli tanks move into occupied West Bank for first time since 2002

JENIN, West Bank

Israeli tanks have moved into the occupied West Bank for the first time since 2002, shortly after the defense minister said troops will remain “for the coming year” in parts of the territory and indicated that Palestinians who have fled cannot return.

Associated Press journalists saw a handful of tanks move Sunday into Jenin, long a bastion of armed struggle against Israel.

Israel is deepening its crackdown on the Palestinian territory and has said it is determined to stamp out militancy amid a rise in attacks. It launched the offensive in the northern West Bank on Jan. 21 — two days after the current ceasefire in Gaza took hold — and expanded it to nearby areas.

Palestinians view such raids as part of an effort to cement Israeli control over the territory, where 3 million Palestinians live under military rule. The deadly raids have caused destruction in urban areas.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to “increase the intensity of the activity to thwart terrorism" in all refugee camps in the West Bank.

“We will not allow the return of residents, and we will not allow terrorism to return and grow,” he said.

Earlier, Katz said he had instructed the military to prepare for “an extended stay” in some of the West Bank's urban refugee camps, from where he said about 40,000 Palestinians have fled, leaving the areas “emptied of residents.” That figure was confirmed by the United Nations.

The camps are home to descendants of Palestinians who fled or were forced to flee during wars with Israel decades ago.

It was not clear how long Palestinians would be prevented from returning. Netanyahu said Israeli forces will remain “as long as needed."

Tanks were last deployed in the territory in 2002, when Israel fought a deadly Palestinian uprising.

The Palestinian foreign ministry called the Israeli moves “a dangerous escalation of the situation in the West Bank,” and urged the international community in a statement to intervene in what it termed Israel's illegal “aggression.

Netanyahu says Israeli army to stay in Syria buffer zone ‘indefinitely’

Netanyahu said Israel will not allow Syria’s new army or the insurgent group that led the ouster of former President Bashar Assad to “enter the area south of Damascus” as his government made clear Israeli forces would stay in parts of southern Syria for an indefinite period.

Netanyahu’s comments Sunday at a military graduation led to new concerns over the Israeli presence, and sway, in a swath of southern Syria as Damascus' new leaders attempt to consolidate control after years of civil war.

“Take note: We will not allow HTS forces or the new Syrian army to enter the area south of Damascus,” Netanyahu said, referring to Syria’s new authorities as well as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the main former rebel group.

“We demand the complete demilitarization of southern Syria in the provinces of Quneitra, Daraa and Suwayda from the forces of the new regime. Likewise, we will not tolerate any threat to the Druze community in southern Syria.”

There was no immediate response from Syrian authorities.

Katz added that Israeli forces will remain on the peak of Mt. Hermon in southern Syria and in a buffer zone “for an indefinite period of time to protect our communities and thwart any threat.”

He said Israeli forces have built two posts on the mountain and another seven in the buffer zone “to ensure defense and offense against any challenge.”

After the fall of Assad in December, Israel seized the U.N.-patrolled buffer zone on Syrian territory. The zone was set up under a 1974 ceasefire agreement. Syria’s new authorities and U.N. officials have called for Israel to withdraw.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s government has been under pressure to protect Israelis living near border areas in the north.

Katz said Israel will “strengthen ties with friendly populations in the region,” notably the Druze, a religious minority who live in both southern Syria and in Israel’s Golan Heights, where Druze navigate their historically Syrian identity while living under Israeli rule.

“We will not tolerate any threat to the Druze community in southern Syria,” Netanyahu said.

More broadly, Israeli forces “will not allow hostile forces to establish themselves and be present in the security zone in southern Syria from here to Damascus. And we will act against any threat,” Katz said.