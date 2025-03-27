Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 28 Palestinians

GAZA STRIP

At least 28 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes Wednesday targeting homes and groups of civilians across the war-devastated Gaza Strip.

In Northern Gaza governorate, eight Palestinians, including six children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home, according to a medical source.

Two more Palestinians -- a father and his son -- were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, a medical source told Anadolu.

Rescue operations continue in the area in search of missing people.

Four people were killed and several others injured in an airstrike near a mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, a medical source said.

Another strike was reported on a charitable soup kitchen in the same camp, killing five people and injuring several others.

Medics said that two more people were killed when fighter jets struck a tent sheltering displaced people in the Al-Zawaida area in the central Gaza.

In the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source told Anadolu that two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike against a group of civilians in Khan Younis city.

A medical source said that two more Palestinians were killed when an Israeli drone attacked a group of civilians in central Khan Younis.

A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Qaa al-Qurain area southeast of Khan Younis.

Two Palestinians also lost their lives in separate Israeli attacks in the Shakoush area west of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wednesday's assault came as Israel continued to close Gaza’s crossings to humanitarian aid since early March, causing a severe shortage of food supplies in the war-ravaged territory.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing 830 people, injuring nearly 1,800 and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas that took hold in January.

The U.N. estimated that around 124,000 Palestinians have been displaced again since Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza.

More than 50,100 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,700 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.