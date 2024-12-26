Israeli strike on press van kills 5 journalists in Gaza

Israeli strike on press van kills 5 journalists in Gaza

GAZA CITY
Israeli strike on press van kills 5 journalists in Gaza

A Palestinian TV channel affiliated with a militant group said five of its journalists were killed on Dec. 26 in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in Gaza, with Israel's military saying it had targeted a "terrorist cell.”

A missile hit the journalists' broadcast truck as it was parked in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to a statement from their employer, Al-Quds Today.

It is affiliated with Islamic Jihad, whose militants have fought alongside Hamas in the Gaza Strip and took part in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that sparked the war.

The channel said that they were killed "while performing their journalistic and humanitarian duty.”

The Israeli military said in its own statement that it had conducted "a precise strike on a vehicle with an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside in the area of Nuseirat.”

It added that "prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.”

According to witnesses in Nuseirat, a missile fired by an Israeli aircraft hit the broadcast vehicle, which was parked outside Al-Awda Hospital, setting the vehicle on fire and killing those inside.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said last week that more than 190 journalists had been killed and at least 400 injured since the start of the war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Thursday, triggering angry reactions from the Palestinian Authority and Jordan accusing the far-right politician of a deliberate provocation.

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly defied the Israeli government's longstanding ban on Jewish prayer at the site in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

"I went up to the site of our temple this morning to pray for the peace of our soldiers, the swift return of all hostages and a total victory, God willing," Ben Gvir said in a message on X.

He also posted a photo of himself on the holy site, with members of the Israeli security forces and the famed golden Dome of the Rock in the background.

Press,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza

Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza

    Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza

  2. Türkiye aims for 3 nuclear power plants by 2035

    Türkiye aims for 3 nuclear power plants by 2035

  3. EU to propose sanctions on Russia’s 'shadow fleet'

    EU to propose sanctions on Russia’s 'shadow fleet'

  4. Japan approves record budget for ageing population, defense

    Japan approves record budget for ageing population, defense

  5. US holiday shoppers increase spending despite higher prices

    US holiday shoppers increase spending despite higher prices
Recommended
Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza

Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza
N Korean soldier captured in Russia-Ukraine war: Seoul

N Korean soldier captured in Russia-Ukraine war: Seoul
Israel bombs Yemens international airport

Israel bombs Yemen's international airport
Russia missile suspected in Azerbaijani plane crash

Russia missile suspected in Azerbaijani plane crash
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash caused by Russian air defense system: Officials

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash caused by Russian air defense system: Officials

Syrian forces target pro-Assad fighters after deadly clashes

Syrian forces target pro-Assad fighters after deadly clashes
WORLD Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza

Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza

Palestinian sources said that Israeli strikes in Gaza on Thursday killed at least 45 people including hospital workers and journalists for a militant-linked broadcaster.
ECONOMY EU to propose sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet

EU to propose sanctions on Russia’s 'shadow fleet'

The EU has threatened further sanctions against Russian vessels after Finland said it was probing an oil tanker that sailed from a Russian port for the "sabotage" of a power cable linking the country and Estonia.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿